YoungManDduk Captivates the U.S. with Oranda: The Rise of K-Desserts at Costco

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean brand YoungManDduk's Oranda Snack Bars has started selling in Costco stores in the LA area and was greeted with excitement by US consumers. This success serves as an important milestone in showcasing the allure of Korean culture and K-food on the global stage, which goes beyond mere sales achievements.

Since its launch last month at Costco, YoungManDduk's Oranda Snack's sales have far exceeded expectations as it garnered much positive feedback. Consumers have described it as "a unique and delicious new experience," expressing their satisfaction with Oranda. In particular, Oranda's distinctive taste and texture, along with the Korean traditions it conveys, have captured the interest of consumers.

Oranda Snack is a leading example of a K-dessert, an innovative modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean snacks. This snack is made using ingredients that consider both modern tastes and health, which are then created based on traditional manufacturing methods. Oranda carries a vision of spreading the charm of Korean culture in the global market, and its introduction through Costco marks the first step toward achieving this goal.

YoungManDduk brand manager Yoojin explained, "Starting this May, our Oranda Snack will be available in Costco stores across the Midwest, including Minnesota, Ohio, and Illinois. This expansion is a great opportunity for more consumers in the U.S. to experience and enjoy the rich flavors and culture of Korea."

The success of Oranda Snack in the American market is poised to play a significant role in enhancing the global recognition of the Korean brand YoungmanDduk and K-desserts. The successful expansion into the U.S. market is expected to contribute to the global spread of Korean culture, based on this successful case.

