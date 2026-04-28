Pentagon's Former Principal Director for Autonomy to Keynote Advanced Manufacturing User Expo in the Mahoning Valley

Mahoning Valley is doing something the country should be paying attention to — Dr. Riddick, former Pentagon official Post this

Dr. Jaret C. Riddick is a leading authority on autonomous systems and artificial intelligence with nearly two decades of experience shaping defense technology strategy at the highest levels of the U.S. government. He formerly served as the Principal Director for Autonomy in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, where he was the Pentagon's senior official responsible for unifying autonomy research and development across air, land, sea, and space domains.

Prior to that role, Dr. Riddick held executive leadership positions in the Office of the Under Secretary Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics and within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Technology. While an executive at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, he led the establishment of the Robotics Research Collaboration Campus and led strategic initiatives advancing robotic and autonomous systems capabilities. He recently completed a residency as a Senior Fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), where he focused on the global strategic implications of AI and other emerging technologies.

He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering Mechanics from Virginia Tech, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Howard University.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Dr. Riddick to the Mahoning Valley. His understanding of technology and the overarching goals of the U.S. Department of War are completely aligned with the goals of the Innovation Hub. Whether you're in manufacturing, economic development or public policy, this is a message you need to hear," said Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI.

Dr. Riddick shared his perspective on what draws him to the region.

"The Mahoning Valley is doing something the rest of the country should be paying attention to. The infrastructure here, from advanced manufacturing to aerospace and defense, represents exactly the kind of regional investment that strengthens American competitiveness. I am looking forward to being part of that conversation at AMUX," said Dr. Riddick.

AMUX is YBI's annual advanced manufacturing event, now in its second year, bringing together manufacturers, technology developers, and industry leaders from across Northeast Ohio and beyond to explore the tools and strategies shaping the future of advanced manufacturing. This year's program includes keynote and panel programming covering the technologies, services, and resources available to regional manufacturers.

Among this year's featured sessions is a panel focused on the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense. Located on YBI's campus and managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, the Hub is positioning the Mahoning Valley as a national proving ground for advanced and additive manufacturing. YBI serves the Hub directly in facility management, entrepreneurship support, company growth, and supply chain services for manufacturers, with a projected $161.6 million in economic output and 450 high-quality jobs for the region by 2029.

Additional sessions include:

Conversations That Matter: The Industrial Athlete Operating System (written by Mark Lamoncha and Tim Figley, foreword by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel)

How We Create The Workforce of Tomorrow

Conversations That Matter: Akron's Polymer Hub

Lessons Learned Developing AM Techniques on the Shop Floor

Youngstown Innovation Hub Services

Conversations That Matter: Building Systems to Scale

Art of the Possible

The Mahoning Valley has emerged as one of the most significant advanced manufacturing regions in the country. YBI has been named the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing by the state of Ohio, and America Makes, the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing and the first institute of the Manufacturing USA network, is based on YBI's campus.

Tickets and information for AMUX are available at ybi.org/amux.

About AMUX

The Advanced Manufacturing User Expo is an annual event hosted by YBI's Advanced Manufacturing and Engine Tech Incubator programs in the Mahoning Valley. AMUX convenes manufacturers, technologists, and economic development leaders to share knowledge, showcase innovation, and strengthen the regional manufacturing sector. The 2026 event will be held May 20 at Eastwood Event Centre in Niles, Ohio. Learn more at ybi.org/amux.

About YBI

YBI (formerly Youngstown Business Incubator) is a globally recognized economic development organization in Youngstown, Ohio, operating six facilities and four programs: the Engine Tech Incubator, Advanced Manufacturing, the Minority Business Assistance Center, and Explore VR. YBI supports entrepreneurs and businesses across the Mahoning Valley region with resources, programming, and strategic connections. Learn more at ybi.org.

Contact:

Jessica Sprowl

Director of Marketing & Communications

YBI

[email protected]

SOURCE YBI