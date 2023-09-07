Youngtown Flats Ribbon-Cutting: A New Era in Youngtown's Rental Landscape!

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngtown Flats, a stunning new apartment complex located at 12600 N 113th Ave, Youngtown, AZ 85363, is thrilled to announce its grand ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 8th, at 9 am. The event promises to be a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of the esteemed Mayor Michael LeVault and several City of Youngtown Councilmembers.

Youngtown Flat Apartments. Youngtown, Arizona. Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, high end finishes, stainless steel appliances, single level build.
Youngtown Flats, a project brought to life by visionary investors Vertical Street Ventures, Break of Day Capital, and Quad J Capital, is set to revolutionize the rental housing landscape in the Youngtown community. They saw commercial office space and recognized the potential it had to benefit the community in a broader spectrum by creating housing solutions instead. This property offers a range of one and two-bedroom floor plans, this meticulously designed apartment complex is poised to become a beacon of quality.

Nestled in the heart of Youngtown, Youngtown Flats boasts a serene and inviting atmosphere. Its beautifully landscaped courtyard provides a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, creating an oasis of calm for residents. The property also features a shaded BBQ & Picnic area with top-of-the-line gas grills, making it the perfect spot for entertaining guests.

Residents at Youngtown Flats will enjoy the convenience of covered parking, controlled access entry, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, ensuring a secure and hassle-free living experience. Every apartment within the complex is a testament to quality craftsmanship, featuring attention to detail and premium finishes.

The open-concept layouts create a seamless flow between living spaces, with large windows flooding interiors with natural light. Kitchens are equipped with sleek stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and ample storage space. Spacious bedrooms offer a peaceful retreat with contemporary finished concrete flooring and generous closet space, while modern bathrooms feature elegant fixtures and spa-like touches.

"Introducing Youngtown Flats is a source of great pride for us," said Kyle Mitchell, A Managing Partner for Vertical Street Ventures. "Our goal is to provide economically priced, brand-new rental units to a community in need. Youngtown Flats represents the perfect blend of serenity and convenience in the heart of Arizona, and we're excited to contribute to this vibrant community."

Join us on September 8th at 9 am for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Youngtown Flats. Witness the beginning of a new chapter in affordable and high-quality rental living in Youngtown, Arizona. We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful community.

For media inquiries, please visit our website at youngtownapts.com or call us at 623) 292-4995.

