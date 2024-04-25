YOUNIFY RELEASES THE YOUNIFY CONNECT SDK

The Younify Connect SDK, a technology platform for application developers to connect their apps with a user's video streaming accounts, opens the door to true personalization and rich data collection previously unattainable.

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Younify today announced that it has launched its Younify Connect SDK for iOS and Android. The Younify Connect SDK enables app developers to integrate their customers' personalized streaming service feeds into their apps. It further delivers cross-platform recommendations using the actual watch history of a given user and can provide that watch history to developers for ingestion by their recommendation engines.

Akin to Plaid or Yodlee in the Fintech industry, Younify allows other apps to access a user's streaming account data to pull a user's Continue Watching, Recommended, and Watchlist data from the major streaming services into their apps. This enables a universal view of a user's streaming information across multiple streaming platforms (similar to how Plaid empowers a universal view of a user's financial information across multiple banking platforms). Jeff Lawrence, CEO and Co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, creators of Younify, said, "Launching the Younify Connect SDK is the first step in offering truly personalized streaming data and better cross-platform recommendations universally in the marketplace. Integrating the Younify Connect SDK can enable USG apps to get customers up and running without a lengthy training process, avoiding the 'cold-start' issue. Adding in a customer's cross-platform watch history to their recommendation engines can vastly improve their recommendations, making their apps much more valuable to their users."

The Younify Connect SDK enables truly personalized streaming guides and better cross-platform recommendations. Post this

About Younify TV

Younify TV is a personalized and free universal streaming guide app that consolidates users' watchlists from major streaming services such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Prime Video and more in one place. The Younify Connect SDK extends the Younify app's features into any USG. Lauded by TechHive as a streaming aggregator that "actually works" and by digital industry analyst and nScreenMedia's Colin Dixon as a "must-have in the USG category," Younify Connect is poised to reshape the future of streaming.

The Younify Connect SDK is the newest product from MediaMall Technologies, a trailblazing company with a mission to simplify and transform digital entertainment into something effortless and truly user-centric. The Younify Connect SDK documentation is available online and interested parties should contact [email protected] to discuss the opportunity further.

SOURCE Younify