Younique Jumps into December with Skin Care Sale on Cleansing Balm and Rose Water

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Younique announced a new one-week skincare sale, which started November 30th. Shoppers have the opportunity to save on a new cleansing balm and rose water when purchased together. A 25% discount on all combo orders makes this one of the better sales during Younique's Holiday Bliss event.



The cleansing balm and rose water work together to provide a fresh look and feel after each use.



Cleansing Balm



The new cleansing balm offered by Younique acts similarly to a makeup remover. The new balm helps clean up the face, by removing makeup, even waterproof products.



All ingredients in the cleansing balm keep the skin looking fresh during the process. When cleansing the face or removing makeup, people can run the risk of doing damage to their skin by rubbing too hard or using products with harsh ingredients. All the ingredients in the cleansing balm are safe for all skin types. Some of which are nourishing oils to keep skin feeling its best. After using the cleansing balm, simply rinse it off and follow with your usual cleanser for the best results.



Rose Water



Rose water has long been used as a way to soothe and refresh skin. A combination of rose extract and essential vitamins can improve a person's skin after just one use. Consistent use as part of a regular skincare routine can provide outstanding benefits for any age.



Ingredients in rose water make it one of the most trusted products for all skin types. Rose extract, bitter orange flower extract, sodium hyaluronate can refresh skin at any time during the day.



Holiday Bliss Sale Wrapping Up



Only a few more sales remain during the Holiday Bliss event from Younique. Customers can continue to save during this special time of year. Each new deal is available for a short amount of time, so shoppers need to act quickly while supplies last.



More on Younique



Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse. For more information, please visit Youniqueproducts.com.



