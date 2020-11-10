Younique Reveals 4D Mascara and Lash Primer/Lash Serum Holiday Sale During the Second Week of November

For healthy, eye-catching lashes, a combination of products is essential. Most shoppers taking advantage of 4D mascara want to make sure that their natural lashes are healthy and ready to pop this holiday season. Both a lash primer and lash serum help lashes almost immediately, giving users lush looking eyelashes with every application.

The 20% discount this week marks one of the best sales customers have seen from Younique. This bundle of products retails for $53, but will only cost customers $42 during the promotion period.



As one of the top-selling mascaras on the market, it is a perfect opportunity for customers to enjoy a great sale before the holidays.



What makes these products special? All three serve a very specific role in creating incredible lashes. They also live up to the high standards that Younique is known for, as they continue to offer products that boost confidence.



Younique 4D mascara



Getting amazing lashes with 4D mascara is easier than ever. The one-step application is faster than putting on falsies without the hassle of glue. The two-sided brush has a rounded and a flat side to maximize the impact on all types of lashes. Achieving a consistent look every single day becomes much easier with an enhanced formula that never feels or looks overwhelming.



Lash primer



A lash primer is the first step in making sure your natural lashes are ready for mascara. Younique's lash primer uses a polymer-based formula that helps to soften lashes and condition them to maximize your mascara's performance. Apply lash primer before your mascara in order to enhance the look of any of Younique's mascara.



Lash serum



Looking for lusher, denser, healthier-looking lashes? Younique's lash serum works to improve the look of a person's lashes in just weeks. For ultimate results, apply daily for thicker, fuller, longer-looking lashes. After a month, you can cut back to applying every other day to help maintain the look of lashes.



More on Younique's Holiday Sales



This one-week sale is part of Younique's bigger holiday sale taking place in November and December. The beauty product company, founded in 2012, offers a holiday sale to their customers every year. For more information on the current offering, or to check out the full product line, visit youniqueproducts.com.



ABOUT YOUNIQUE



Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse.



