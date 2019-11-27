Younique Sells Out of its Exclusive Black Friday Daily Deals Four Days Straight

"We are thrilled our 'Go-to Gifts' Black Friday promotion this year debuted with unprecedented excitement, selling up to 3,350 bundles per minute," said Younique Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Melanie Huscroft. "Each year our Black Friday daily deals get better and better and our consumers clamor to score exclusive savings on our top-selling products along with fun, party-ready new products only available at this time. All of us at Corporate and in the field are running on pure adrenaline at this point."

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 6:00 AM PST, Younique will launch a YOU·OLOGY skin care mask bundle where consumers can choose two from among Younique's five mask products for $69, a 29% savings. Exclusive to the Go-to Gifts Day 6 Bundle is Younique's brand-new YOU·OLOGY hydrating mask, promising more hydrated skin. In fact, in an independent consumer study, 100% of participants saw hydration both instantly and over time when using the new YOU·OLOGY hydrating mask.

Younique will also offer free shipping with any $50 (USD) order for the duration of the promotion period. In addition, Younique is gifting a free 4-piece mini makeup brush set to anyone who purchases 7 of the 9 daily bundles.

Younique Go-to Gifts Black Friday promotions are launched daily at 6:00 AM PST online at www.youniqueproducts.com/gotogifts for a 24 hour period or while supplies last through Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:59 PM PST.

ABOUT YOUNIQUE

Real beauty reigns supreme at makeup purveyor Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations—but always with its Younique Presenters and their customers in mind. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. Find us on social media at Facebook.com/youniqueproducts and on Instagram @younique_corporate.

SOURCE Younique

Related Links

https://www.youniqueproducts.com

