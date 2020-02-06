Younique YOU·OLOGY Serum Named Editor’s Pick By SHAPE Magazine

According to SHAPE magazine beauty director, Kate Sandoval Box, "Younique allows you to build your own custom skin-care product regimen by adding three boosters (such as hydrating, oil control, and firming) to their cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and night cream."

"We understand that all women want healthier-looking skin, but every woman has her own unique skin care needs," said Younique Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Melanie Huscroft. "That's why we created the YOU·OLOGY skin care line, a completely customizable approach to skin care. You can create a high-quality regimen with a distinct combination tailored to address your specific skin care needs. The results are healthier, younger-looking, and more luminous skin."

Formulated to absorb quickly, this highly concentrated and bespoke serum is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E and olive oil to hydrate skin. Customize YOU·OLOGY Serum and target individual skin care concerns by adding in any three boosters, which blend seamlessly through MicroSperse® Technology, creating a custom-made serum for a truly personalized formula.

Booster options include:

Glow booster— Containing bearberry extract and vitamin C to create more radiant, luminous-looking skin, this booster uses lactic acid to refine and light-reflecting particles for an overall glowing appearance.



Firming booster— This firming booster is formulated with proteins and herbal extracts, including echinacea, to give the appearance of significantly firmer skin.



Wrinkle reducing booster— Specially selected peptides and plant extracts in this wrinkle reducing booster work to significantly reduce the appearance of crow's feet and wrinkles.



Line minimizing booster— Formulated with a rich combination of niacinamide (vitamin B3) and CoQ10, this booster is designed to minimize the appearance of fine lines.



Brightening booster— Vitamin C and licorice extract combine to create brilliance in this brightening booster.



Vitamin C and licorice extract combine to create brilliance in this brightening booster. Elasticity booster—Including select seaweed extracts and the vitamin A derivative retinyl palmitate, this elasticity booster can improve any skin care regimen.

To use: Select three boosters of your choice or visit youniqueproducts.com to access the skin care quiz—a tool that will provide product recommendations to help develop a personalized skin care regimen. Seamlessly blend boosters with serum. Use as part of your daily skin care regimen.

YOU·OLOGY Serum including choice of 3 boosters is $65 USD and is available for purchase from a Younique Presenter or online at www.youniqueproducts.com.

ABOUT YOUNIQUE

Real beauty reigns supreme at makeup purveyor Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations—but always with its Younique Presenters and their customers in mind. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. Find us on social media at Facebook.com/youniqueproducts and on Instagram @younique_corporate.

