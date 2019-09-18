YOUNIQX and Nok Nok Labs Team Up to Secure e-ID Systems Implemented in Europe

VIENNA, and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOUNIQX Identity AG, the award-winning subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OeSD), today announced a new partnership with Nok Nok Labs, the trusted leader in next generation authentication.

YOUNIQX, an Austrian-based company, focuses on secure identity management solutions for public and private sector entities worldwide. In Austria, the OeSD produces the Austrian passport, one of the most secure forms of identity. As a subsidiary of the OeSD, YOUNIQX develops the high-security digital identity management solutions for the OeSD and many other organizations globally. As a result of their unique solution for securing identities, YOUNIQX has won the contract for its adapted MIA (My Identity App, /www.mia.at/en/) system that provides a very simple user-experience while offering an impressive range of functionalities to the user, enterprises and governments. MIA has been built to work with FIDO standards from the beginning and with the significant benefits of features and functionality provided by the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite (Nok Nok S3 Suite), which fulfills current needs as well as a wide range of possible future requirements.

The new eID system will be implemented for the country of Liechtenstein from the European Trust Services GmbH (ETS) as a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House. Liechtenstein decided to migrate from a smartcard and username/password based eID solution to a more secure and modern smartphone native one. It aims to notify the new solution according to the eIDAS regulation. In combination with the seamless FIDO integration, it allows the user to have a secure and easy to use digital identity. As an European Economic Area (EEA) member state, Liechtenstein follows the Consultation Report on the adoption of the European eIDAS (electronic identification) regulation.

"For our customers, we only use the most secure products on the market that meet their requirements. Nok Nok perfectly aligns within our product portfolio and we are proud of the very trusted partnership," says Lukas Praml, CEO of YOUNIQX.

With Nok Nok, the YOUNIQX portfolio now includes FIDO-certified multi-factor authentication for both mobile and web-based applications. Nok Nok's S3 Authentication Suite, SDKs and SaaS offerings provide strong security and unparalleled customer experience by enabling users to take advantage of the latest biometric authentication technology already present on their devices. YOUNIQX uses production-proofed technologies and other open standards, such as OpenID Connect to enable a very simple and secure integration into existing systems.

"Historically we have seen security standards implemented in Europe leading to what the rest of the world eventually adopts. To be working with YOUNIQX is a privilege," offered Philip Dunkelberger, CEO of Nok Nok Labs. "Nok Nok is pleased to assist YOUNIQX to implement for their customers an authentication solution that easily integrates into their portfolio, that provides a stronger security profile, and supports biometric authentication based on the globally accepted FIDO standards."

To learn more or to try a free demo of the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite, please visit https://www.noknok.com/products/s3-authentication-suite/.

About YOUNIQX and ETS

YOUNIQX Identity AG and the European Trust Service GmbH are companies of the Austrian State Printing House focusing on secure digital identities since November 2017.

It bundles all of our products and services in the field of secure digital identities, presenting them to an international audience. With MICK (My Identity Check), the highly secure video identification service, MIA (My Identity App), the world's first system offering integrated identity management, and Chainlock, the secure private key, the company is optimally prepared for the digital future. For more information, visit www.youniqx.com/en/.

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in next-generation authentication providing passwordless, simple, secure, scalable solutions to the world's largest organizations. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include Cigna, DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank and T-Mobile and ThreatMetrix. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

Media Contact/US



Media Contact/Austria Katie Pesek



Stephanie Mueller The Merritt Group



GPK public t: +1 (703) 390 1505



t: +43 (0)1 585 6969 nnlpr@merrittgrp.com



stephanie.mueller@gpk.at

SOURCE Nok Nok Labs

Related Links

http://www.noknok.com

