YouNow Broadcaster, Ariana Godoy's Best Selling Novel (A traves de mi Ventana) is Being Made into a Film by Netflix

Ariana Godoy says, "I was so pleased to find YouNow where I can live stream and connect one to one with my fans. I love the opportunity to spend time with my community of fans and to discuss my books in depth."

Jake Brukman says, " we are so proud of Ariana Godoy and her success. It is part of YouNow's mission to support our broadcaster's creativity and projects. Ariana's success is an example of how a book can succeed in one dimension and then another. We love that she is supported by her YouNow community."

Ariana Godoy always had a passion for reading since she was a child. She began to post her stories online at the Wattpad site which claims an audience of 90 million users while in college. Under the user name, Ariana Godoy she has published more than 20 stories on the platform and has accumulated more than 745,000 readers. Her first book to go on paper was "Mi amor de Wattpad" with the Planeta publishing house in Spanish, in the Philippines with Pop fiction in English and in France with Hachette Romans in French.

Her second novel, "A traves de mi Ventana" was acquired by Netflix after being published by the Alfaguara label of Penguin Random House Spain and is being produced by Nostromo Pictures. Godoy started telling her story on Wattpad, where it became an overnight success. In the film, Raquel falls hopelessly in love with her neighbor Ares, despite never having spoken with the man, and formulates a plan to win his affections. Marçal Forés, whose 2012 feature "Animals" played in competition at San Sebastián, directs.

Ariana Godoy Link YouNow: https://www.younow.com/AriGodoy

Wattpad link https://www.wattpad.com/story/68514659-a-trav%C3%A9s-de-mi-ventana-%E2%9C%94%EF%B8%8F-en-librer%C3%ADas

Book: https://www.amazon.com/trav%C3%A9s-mi-ventana-Ariana-Godoy/dp/8420451916

Netflix link: https://twitter.com/NetflixES/status/1382642824802402304?s=20

