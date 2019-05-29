Youplus Wins the Webit Award 2019 for 'Best Use of AI'

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youplus, a cutting-edge technology innovation company providing AI-based video solutions, won the eminent Webit Award 2019 for 'Best Use of AI' at the Webit Festival, the leading Digital and Innovation event of the distinguished Webit Foundation.

Founder & CEO, Shaukat Shamim, a serial entrepreneur and technologist driving Youplus' strategic vision, accepted the award at the Grand Webit Award Ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria. Shaukat Shamim was vetted and selected by the Program Committee of Webit Foundation for his proven impact and achievements in the industry to be among the nominees.

This award is yet another example of the incredible innovation Youplus is driving in the AI Video Technology arena. In March 2019, Youplus won the 'AI Excellence Award' by Business Intelligence Group, the only crowdsourced Industry Awards Program for Businesses.

Youplus is transforming research for brands using real opinions, real facts of real people expressed in video to reveal rich, meaningful insights. The next-gen technology enables the democratization of the use of video data while recognizing Youplus' mission to understand billions of people through video.

Speaking of the big win, Shaukat said, "We are humbled and honored to accept this award. This recognition is a testament to Youplus' continued efforts in delivering top-notch video technology. Our AI platform VOISE (Video Opinion Search Engine), empowers brands to leverage the power of the largest single-topic short-form video catalog, enhancing decision-making and consumer experience that helps brands build better relationships with their consumers."

ABOUT YOUPLUS

Youplus is the world's first Video Opinion Search Engine using AI to empower brands to leverage the power of single-topic short-form videos, enhancing decision-making and consumer experience that helps build stronger relationships with their consumers. More than 800 iconic brands and agencies in the US, UK, and India are already working with Youplus.

For more information about Youplus, visit https://youplus.com

ABOUT WEBIT FOUNDATION

The Webit Global Community consists of over 100,000 digirati, policy makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and experts that celebrate people and companies with outstanding contribution to their industry and society.

To learn more about Webit, visit https://www.webit.org/festival/2019/index.php

