Your #1 Guide--from Seed Starting to Stars!

LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when information sources may be questionable, a two-century-year-old publication returns with many of life's answers: Farmers' Almanac 2024. Generations of readers turn to the Farmers' Almanac for valuable gardening advice, extended weather forecasts, fishing tips, and helpful bits of wisdom that get better with time. This year's edition features an expanded astronomy section with special viewing information for the upcoming solar eclipse, as well as top sky events for 2024, and when and where to look for shooting stars.
What's Inside? Each annual edition contains 16 months of weather forecasts as well as the "Best Days" to start seeds, pull weeds, cut your hair, travel, and go fishing. "We want you to learn something new every day," shares Sandi Duncan, managing editor, adding "yes, the Farmers' Almanac offers extended weather forecasts, no you don't have to live on a farm to read it, but if you are looking to connect with wisdom of yesterday that applies to today, it's in the Farmers' Almanac."
Hallmark features of Farmers' Almanac include fun folklore, natural remedies, gardening tips, and answers to questions you may have always wondered about. For instance: Ever wonder why garden gnomes are so popular? How about where sayings like "Let the cat out of the bag," "Baker's dozen," or "Hair of the dog that bit you" come from? Farmers' Almanac answers these questions and so much more. Natural remedies and hints include how to make flour out of chickpeas, remove oil stains from your clothes, and soften avocados quickly.
Community at the Core At the core of Farmers' Almanac is its community, which leaps from its pages and comes to life on FarmersAlmanac.com and through the brand's popular social network channels. Readers share what kind of weather they are having and how it relates to traditional weather folklore. Almanac staff engages within this dynamic environment where readers share and learn from each other.
Life has more questions than answers, but with Farmers' Almanac 2024 and FarmersAlmanac.com you'll learn something new every day.
The 2024 Farmers' Almanac, the publication's 207th consecutively published edition, is currently for sale at grocery and bookstores throughout the country, as well as online at FarmersAlmanac.com
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article