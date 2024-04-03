Your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles go farther with Global Getaways

Snag significant savings redeeming miles to aspirational international travel destinations; we're making it easier to book redemptions and buy tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com

SEATTLE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eager to get even more bang with your Mileage Plan miles? Alaska Airlines has just the ticket with Global Getaways. Starting today, we're offering savings of up to 50% on award redemptions to select international destinations with us and our global partners. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles throughout April at alaskaair.com for reduced award travel from September through November to an amazing collection of locations.

Four times a year we'll mix it up and have a new list of incredible places to visit while using fewer miles to get there. The theme as we kick off Global Getaways: Exotic, sunny beach escapes. These one-way redemptions can be enjoyed later this fall in economy and premium economy cabins with our various partner airlines:

Tahiti ( French Polynesia ): now starting at 20,000 miles instead of 30,000

now starting at 20,000 miles instead of 30,000 Nadi ( Fiji ): now starting at 20,000 miles instead of 37,500

now starting at 20,000 miles instead of 37,500 Nassau ( Bahamas ): now starting at 15,000 miles instead of 17,500

now starting at 15,000 miles instead of 17,500 Zanzibar ( Tanzania ): now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500

now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500 Malé ( Maldives ) : now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500

: now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500 Bali /Denpasar ( Indonesia ): now starting at 30,000 miles instead of 42,500

"That once-in-a-lifetime trip is even closer with our quarterly Global Getaways promotion for discounted award travel to fabulous, far-flung locales," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "We're continuing to invest in making Mileage Plan the most rewarding loyalty program with the industry's most valuable currency."

In March, we began rolling out our new award charts to provide improved simplicity, value, and availability for our guests who are looking to use their Mileage Plan miles for travel on our partners. The streamlined charts give a better idea of how many miles are needed to fly to and within regions of the world:

Spend fewer miles: Partner award travel now starts as low as 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles. More than 60% of nonstop economy and business class redemptions start at a lower price.

Partner award travel now starts as low as 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles. More than 60% of nonstop economy and business class redemptions start at a lower price. More choice: We've unlocked even more award flight availability, including additional options when connecting from an Alaska flight to a partner flight.

We've unlocked even more award flight availability, including additional options when connecting from an flight to a partner flight. Move up a cabin: Premium economy seating with our partners now starts at just 30% more than an economy ticket.

Premium economy seating with our partners now starts at just 30% more than an economy ticket. Explore more: Get two destinations for the price of one by adding an international stopover to most itineraries at no additional cost.

We're also making it easier for our guests to buy tickets with our domestic and global partners directly at alaskaair.com. Thousands of flights can be purchased to more than 500 destinations across 24 oneworld and additional global partner airlines that include Air Tahiti Nui; Finnair; Iberia; Japan Airlines; Qantas; Qatar Airways; STARLUX Airlines and more. Tickets with our partners are available in all classes of service on our website.

There are key benefits when purchasing tickets with our partner airlines directly at alaskaair.com: When you fly a mile, you earn a mile with our partners and us*; you earn at least 100% of the miles flown as elite qualifying miles when flying with our partners and us* (which paves a quicker path to Mileage Plan MVP elite status); and all flights purchased with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card at alaskaair.com earn three miles for every dollar spent – and that means partner flights, too.

*Saver or basic economy tickets are excluded.

The Alaska Airlines credit card is issued and administered by Bank of America. N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.

