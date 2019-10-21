Your Answer to the Best in Scary-Sweet Halloween Cakes

The innovation has led the New York Times acclaimed bakery to reach beyond the standard Halloween desserts and get costumers in the spooky spirit with frighteningly delicious specialty cakes dressed up in elaborate sugary confections and the advent of nontraditional flavors.

Most cakes, which easily serve at least 12 people, can be made to order or picked up on the spot and range in price from $38 to $45.

Angelina Bakery is located at 575 8th Avenue (b/t 38th St & 39th St) in New York, NY and open Monday-Friday from 7AM-9PM and Saturday and Sunday from 7AM to 8:30PM.

To discover all Angelina Bakery delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com or follow their official Instagram account, @angelinabakerynyc .

