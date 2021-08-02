Your App Is Ready, Emperor!

"We are excited to launch our new comprehensive marketing campaign for Caesars Sportsbook. The rebranded and upgraded offerings for our Caesars Sportsbook will provide customized offers, flexible limits, a wide range of betting lines, and an intuitive user experience. Caesars Sportsbook also brings players into an empire of play where, win or lose, every wager gives them more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.

The Caesars Sportsbook app operates on Liberty, the company's owned and integrated tech stack. Caesars Sportsbook offers more options for wagering, making it the most dynamic sports betting app available.

Every bet earns – win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences





– win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences Hundreds of ways to wager – Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports





– Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports Easy to play – Caesars Sportsbook makes it easy to get a bet down and ensures less interruption in the user experience





– Caesars Sportsbook makes it easy to get a bet down and ensures less interruption in the user experience A trusted name in casino entertainment – Caesars Sportsbook has safe and secure payment options and best-in-class partnerships

The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app using the Liberty technology is live in eight states – Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. And will soon be live, pending regulatory review, in Arizona, Maryland, and Louisiana.

In Illinois, Nevada, and Washington, DC, markets where bettors are required to be at or near a Caesars Sportsbook retail location to register, bettors will now have access to the new Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app. The Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app offers an upgraded look and link to Caesars Rewards.

"Caesars Sportsbook puts the bettor at the center of everything," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We understand that we need to be nimble, we need to give bettors what they want in terms of depth of odds and breadth of sports, and we need to make our app easy and fun to navigate. But beyond that, we want to treat every Caesars Sportsbook player like a Caesar. And that means generous offers and a way to earn through Caesars Rewards."

True to the legendary Caesars brand, Caesars Sportsbook is a leader out of the gate, providing an expansive array of wagering opportunities, including live in-game betting. With the power of the Caesars Empire behind it, Caesars Sportsbook offers flexible limits on the bets players want to make as well as exclusive profit boosts. In celebration of the launch, first-time Caesars Sportsbook app users will have the opportunity to place their first bet, up to $5,000, risk-free.

The Caesars Sportsbook brand leads in market access for legalized sports betting and has the most retail locations in the US. Caesars Sportsbook will also be launched outside of the Company's casinos and resorts in such places as Capital One Arena, Chase Field, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Mountaineer Casino & Resort, Prairie Meadows Casino & Racetrack, and Turtle Creek Casino, expanding the Company's presence in key gaming markets.

To bring the brand to life and educate customers on what it means to bet like a Caesar, Caesars Sportsbook is deploying a nationwide advertising campaign with actor-comedian JB Smoove embodying the legendary Caesar. As an avid sports fan, Smoove seamlessly aligns with the brand's vision. The series of spots also features Patton Oswalt as Carl, one of Caesars' biggest fans who's already playing on Caesars Sportsbook and earning Caesars Rewards.

"Sports bettors deserve a sports betting experience that treats them like royalty," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "In our world, everyone's an emperor, and the Caesars Sportsbook app delivers an experience worthy of them. We invite people to play with us online, stay with us at our resorts and experience their favorite sports in new ways through our unparalleled partnerships."

Caesars is the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL. The Company also has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams. Caesars recently announced an expanded partnership with the New Orleans Saints resulting in their iconic stadium being renamed the Caesars Superdome. Caesars Sportsbook will continue to partner with celebrity ambassadors and trusted voices in the sports industry, with more partnerships and content champions to be announced soon. For refreshing, real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.