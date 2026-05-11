Global Harvest Foods Highlights the Benefits of Bird Watching and Feeding in Recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month

SEATTLE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No excursions. No lugging heavy equipment. No prior experience required. This Mental Health Awareness Month, Global Harvest Foods is making the case that one of the simplest wellness habits in America is already waiting in your backyard — and all it takes to start is a wild bird feeder and quality bird seed.

Your Backyard is the Best Seat in the House: Science Says Watching Birds is Good for Mental Health. Global Harvest Foods Highlights the Benefits of Bird Watching and Feeding in Recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Speed Speed

A 2024 study from North Carolina State University, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, found that participants in the study who regularly engaged in birdwatching reported significantly higher levels of well-being and lower psychological distress than participants who only took standard nature walks. The research reinforces what backyard bird feeding enthusiasts have long known: you don't have to go anywhere to feel the benefits of birdwatching. You just have to look out the window.

In recognition of this year's Mental Health Awareness Month theme, "More Good Days Together," Global Harvest Foods, makers of COOL BIRDS and Audubon Park™ bird seed, is inviting Americans to set up backyard bird-feeding stations this spring. According to a 2022 U.S. Fish & Wildlife report, there are 96 million birders in the U.S. and 95% of them enjoy birdwatching from the comfort of their homes. With spring migration in full swing and colorful species appearing in backyards across the country, now is the perfect time to start.

Adrianne "Drin" Chissus, ornithologist and director of consumer and bird engagement at Global Harvest Foods, says the beauty of backyard bird feeding is that it removes every barrier that keeps people from connecting with nature. "A feeder in your backyard is a front-row seat to wild birds in their natural environment — and you never have to leave home to get it. Research suggests that regular birdwatching may reduce stress, support mood, and help people feel more connected to nature. You invite them into your space, they show up, and something shifts. That's a powerful thing, and it's accessible to many people."

The Feeder Changes Everything

When you put up a feeder, you don't just attract birds — you create a daily ritual. The act of filling a feeder, watching which birds show up, listening to their songs, and learning to identify a new species delivers the kind of mindful, present-moment attention that research links to reduced anxiety and improved mental well-being. It's a practice that requires nothing more than a window and a few minutes yet delivers the restorative calm of a full nature immersion.

Global Harvest Foods has spent more than 40 years helping Americans build that connection — providing products and the expertise to make every backyard a destination for wild birds — through brands like Audubon Park and COOL BIRDS.

COOL BIRDS: Seed Blends That Bring the Best Birds to Your Feeder

COOL BIRDS specialty blends are crafted to attract a variety of colorful backyard birds.

Shell-Free Blends — including No Mess, Hearts on Fire™ and No Mess Sad Squirrels™:

100% edible, so every pound feeds more birds

No shells fall under the feeder, and fewer weeds growing beneath it

Two blends include chili oil, which squirrels dislike but birds cannot taste

Contain no milo, millet or corn that may end up on the ground

Gourmet Blends — including Nut & Fruit, Cardinal & Crew™ and Safflower, Nuts & Hearts:

Crafted to attract specific songbirds, woodpeckers and local favorites right to your feeder

Include premium, nutrient-dense nuts and seeds

Contain no milo, millet or corn that may end up on the ground

Audubon Park™ Bird Seed: Heritage & Local Sourcing

Audubon Park's blends are backed by more than 60 years of wild bird food expertise and a commitment to sourcing seed from local farmers as much as possible.

Snack Stack varieties — including Nut & Fruit, Woodpecker, and Mealworm:

Entice colorful backyard birds such as cardinals, chickadees, finches and bluebirds directly to your yard

Mix & match flavors to attract the biggest variety of birds

Easy setup that makes bird feeding simple

Blended Seed — a comprehensive range of value and premium options:

Carefully crafted variety blends attract a wide array of birds or target a specific species with a mix of their favorite foods

Options range from accessible everyday blends to premium mixes loaded with nuts and fruit

Straight Seed — single-ingredient staples that birds love:

Black Oil Sunflower seed — a universal favorite that attracts the widest variety of backyard birds

Nyjer ® (thistle) Seed — a finch favorite, especially beloved by goldfinches

(thistle) Seed — a finch favorite, especially beloved by goldfinches Attract favorite species by filling feeders with their favorite food

Suet Cakes and Seed Cakes — high-energy options for year-round feeding:

Suet cakes are a wild bird staple that attract woodpeckers, nuthatches and other clinging species directly to your backyard

Seed cakes offer the variety of a bird seed blend in a convenient, easy-to-use format — high capacity and less mess

Both types of cakes are easy to hang and require minimal maintenance, making them ideal for first-time feeders

To find the right seed blend, explore bird-feeding tips or purchase, visit the Amazon storefronts for COOL BIRDS and Audubon Park bird feeding products.

Media Contact:

Linda Severin, Global Harvest Foods

About:

Global Harvest Foods is a family-founded leader in premium wild bird food products. With more than 40 years of experience, the company has built a legacy of quality, innovation, and birding expertise. Global Harvest Foods operates across the U.S., offering products that support local agriculture. The company offers an impressive portfolio of trusted brands, including Audubon Park™ Nature's Own®, COOL BIRDS, and others, with products proudly produced in U.S. plants and each committed to providing the best in backyard birding nutrition and enjoyment. Global Harvest Foods also manufactures Retailer Owned Brands, supported with best-in-class service.

SOURCE Global Harvest Foods