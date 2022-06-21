Your Best Ticket Gives the Best Entertainment Experience One Best Ticket at a Time

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Best Ticket is thrilled to be launching a brand-new worldwide ticket brokering company. YBT as a team has been working on this business venture for about 2 years now.

Managing Partner/SpokesModel & Celebrity Fitness & Nutrition Expert Obi Obadike

Celebrity Fitness & Nutrition Expert and Best-Selling Author Obi Obadike states, "It just made sense to launch a company that sells entertainment tickets. Why? Because I've trained some of the biggest A-list celebrities in the world such as Stephen A Smith, Steve Harvey, Morris Chestnut, and many others. And being around these entertainers gave me a better understanding of the entertainment industry. With these connections, it was a no-brainer to get involved with this project.

"The incredible and creative woman who came up with this idea, the Founder and CEO of our company, is a New York based school teacher named Suzanne Edeawe. I am beyond excited to partner up with her, as well as our other phenomenal business partners.

"I am not only the managing partner of YBT, but also a spokesmodel. You will be seeing me in most marketing ads to promote any entertainment event that we have to offer.

"Your Best Ticket will always give you the best ticket service with any form of entertainment that you are looking for on our site.

"So, if you are wanting to attend a sporting event, enjoy a Broadway or comedy show, or see and listen to the music that you love in concert, then like our pages on Instagram and Facebook, at 'Your Best Ticket,' or go to www.yourbestticket.com directly for purchasing. Use promo code MAVERICK for 5% off.

"'Your Best Ticket' aims to see a world where we can all experience live entertainment together. The stage is yours!"

Media Contact:

Obi Obadike

19094934714

[email protected]

