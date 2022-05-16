Your Body - Your Move

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leafy Greens Network introduces a series of Community Awareness Webinars, storytelling contests and a five-step virtual program, S.E.E.D.S. (Sleep, Exercise, Eat, De-Stress, Support) providing strategies to reclaim every morsel of joy in life and reduce the risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc.

Taste is taught

Research suggests that lifestyle diseases are expected to increase by 2030 and individuals are strongly encouraged to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly and follow a balanced diet. But how? The S.E.E.D.S. program helps individuals develop personal plans for:

Sleep

Exercise

Eating (meal planning)

De-Stress

Support system

We invite you to join our Learner Network and take the S.E.E.D.S. Mini Course.

During the pandemic the leaders of Leafy Greens found that implementing education, immediate action and accountability while taking wheel to reroute their own health journey. As a result, after reviewing their medical lab reports they learned they had lowered their risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases. The program combines eating a variety of leafy greens, networking, dancing and storytelling into the 5-step program to positively impact outcomes. Leafy green vegetables have long been used for medicinal purposes. The methods of the program include diversity of foods and inclusion of the arts to create a unique experience on the journey to personal wellness.

Leafy Greens Network is committed to servicing those communities that do not have access to fresh vegetables and fruits. We invite you to join us in donating to Feeding America or supporting one of our free virtual community health awareness events, for Women's Health Month, Men's Health Month, Sexual Health Month, or Health Literacy Month please visit our Community Network link and save your spot.

We aim to improve the immune system and reduce risk of lifestyle diseases in a fun and effective manner. To learn more about The Leafy Greens Network visit https://www.leafygreensnetwork.com/

About The Leafy Greens Network

The Leafy Greens Network is the leading online organization for creative wellness solutions combining the most effective sleep, fitness, nutrition and stress management strategies. Since its founding during the summer of 2021 in Chicago, IL, The Leafy Greens Network has developed a wealth of artistic health experiences that inspire personal wellness.

