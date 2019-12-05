Your Body Can Inspire Your Creativity, University of Arizona Psychologist Says in New TEDx Talk

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to be more creative? Put your body into it, according to new research from University of Arizona psychologist Dr. Victor Shamas.

"Creative inspiration isn't just about your mind. It involves your entire body," says Shamas, who shares the findings of his 30-year creativity study in a just-released video of his TEDx talk, "The Art of Creative Inspiration."

Deep Creativity: Inside the Creative Mystery Dr. Victor Shamas. Photo courtesy of Scott Fadynich

"Engage your body in the creative process and your efforts will be far more inspired," he says. His body-centered approach to creativity is finding its ways into K-12 classrooms after being featured in the journal Gifted Education International and in Shamas' book, Deep Creativity: Inside the Creative Mystery.

Shamas has two simple techniques that will help you experience creative inspiration in your body. The first is play, but not just any play. The kinds of play activities Shamas has found most effective engage the body while disengaging the mind. They are simple and non-competitive, requiring no strategy and minimal effort. Here are a few examples: walking in nature, baths or showers, listening to instrumental music, massage, dancing, or gentle movement.

The second is a simple relaxation technique called Repose that Shamas co-developed. Repose involves lying on your back on a flat comfortable surface with arms and legs extended. Shamas' research has shown that seven minutes of Repose can enhance creativity by increasing physical and mental receptivity. Plus, Repose has a number of other proven benefits, including stress reduction, mood elevation, and improved memory and attention.

"Feelings and sensations in your body can really stimulate creativity," Shamas observes. "Inspire your body and your mind will follow." For your body to be inspired, first it has to release stress, tension, inflammation, and other distractions. Shamas shows you how to do that in his new e-book, Inspiration Day: 10 Daily Habits to Free Your Body's Creative Genius. Through the end of December, the e-book is free to Shamas' followers on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram who share the link to his TEDx video.

