Your Boss or Coworkers May be Manipulating You without Your Knowledge

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today there is a lot of overtly toxic behavior that is easy to identify, steer clear of, or speak up against. However, not all toxicity is obvious; subtly poisonous behavior can be far more dangerous and that includes workplace toxicity.

In her new book, The High Achiever's Guide: Transform Your Success Mindset and Begin the Quest to Fulfillment. transformational coach Maki Moussavi devotes a chapter to dealing with toxic people, behavior she was subjected to during the more than a decade she spent in corporate America.

She writes, "There were epic levels of toxicity all around me. Consistently floored by the ridiculous behavior, I couldn't understand why such noxious behavior was tolerated. Toxic behaviors were perpetrated by those who were 'nice' and could be charming, while others didn't bother to mask their dysfunction. Either way, they employed the tactics that worked for them."

She says that common toxic behaviors in the workplace (and at home) include non-apologies, refusal to accept responsibility, a victim mindset, projection, lack of empathy, and passive aggression. But, she adds, no matter how tough a toxic situation at work is, there is a way out.

In an interview, Moussavi can discuss:

What toxic people have in common whether they are your boss, coworker, spouse or friend

How toxic coworkers employ specific techniques to get what they want

Why logic won't help you in dealing with The Martyr, The Punisher, The Egomaniac, and the other toxic archetypes

3 things you shouldn't do if you have a toxic relationship with someone at work and 3 things you should do

Maki Moussavi, MS, CGC, is a transformational coach, motivational speaker, and author with a background in science and consulting. She received a master's degree in genetic counseling from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in biology from Kansas State. Over the last several years, her focus has been on helping high-achievers pursue more fulfilling lifestyles.

