Your Brain on Social Media: Neuroscientist Shannon Odell Explores the Insatiable Effects and Drivers of Social Media Addiction

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inverse, the digital media company sparking curiosity about the future, launches a new educational video, Your Brain on Social Media, available on Facebook Watch April 20 just in time for Social Media Week in NYC.

Part of an Inverse Original Series, Your Brain on Blank follows neuroscience Ph.D. candidate Shannon Odell as she demonstrates how some of the most commonly consumed substances and experiences affect our neurological functions and cognitive behaviors, and contribute to our distinctly human patterns.

Your Brain on Social Media is the first video of a three-part shareable series which specifically explores the mental and emotional energy exchange, taxation, and insatiable side effects we experience through contributing to an online presence. Shannon also explains the habits behind social media addiction and identifies some shocking results from brain scan monitoring and consumer surveys.

Your Brain on Social Media is edited and produced by Steve Ward, Justin Dodd, and Rollie Williams, executive produced by Weston Green, and written by Shannon Odell. Your Brain on Blank is an Inverse Original Series currently streaming on Facebook Watch. For more information about Your Brain on Blank or to schedule a booking or interview with Shannon Odell, please reach out to joshua@inverse.com.

Inverse is the digital media company built to spark curiosity about the future. We explore the science of anything, innovations that shape tomorrow, and ideas that stretch our minds. Our goal is to motivate the next generation to build a better world. Since launching in 2015, Inverse has been the fastest growing technology and science media brand for millennials and Generation Z, and today reaches a monthly audience of over 10 million monthly unique visitors on its website and 50 million people across all platforms. For more information visit http://www.inverse.com.

