Your CBD Store And Sunflora Partner With Florida International University's Global Center Of Excellence For Cannabinoid Research And Education

Furthering its mission around plant science and developing innovative, research-based solutions to issues like chronic pain relief, SunFlora recently donated $338,000 to FIU's Global Center of Excellence for Cannabinoid Research and Education . Led by Dr. Tony Ferrari, chief science officer of Your CBD Store, and Dr. Jeff Konin, clinical professor and director of the FIU Doctor of Athletic Training program, a team of athletic training doctoral researchers will conduct individual research studies over a one-year period, aiming to understand how cannabis could be utilized as an alternative to the pharmaceuticals athletes rely upon today for relief.

"The overall goal of Your CBD Store is to understand plant science and bring innovative, research-backed CBD products to the market," said Ferrari. "This unique, first-of-its-kind collaboration will help uncover new data as we further advancement in the field of cannabinoid science. By collaborating with FIU Athletic Training, we have an opportunity to make an international impact on many of the unanswered questions in the research space and, help athletes who continue struggling with chronic pain yet face restrictions around pain relief. FIU Athletic Training has been extremely supportive of our mission and their enthusiasm has created a fantastic start for us as we embark upon an aggressive research campaign."

Led by Dr. Konin (pictured above, top row center, with his research team), who directs the newly established Global Center of Excellence for Cannabinoid Research and Education at FIU, research will be based on four main areas of focus including acute and chronic pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep. Through their studies, FIU doctoral students will gain real-world clinical research experience and hands-on learning as it relates to plant science, while ultimately helping inform Your CBD Store's product development.

"This is an ideal public-private partnership that demonstrates how we can collaborate to advance the science of cannabinoid-based products. Having the opportunity to study interventions with a leading company in the fastest growing industry in the world positions FIU Athletic Training as a recognized leader in the cannabis research and education space," noted Konin.

The FIU Doctor of Athletic Training (DAT) is a post-professional education program specializing in athletic training globalization, educational leadership, entrepreneurial leadership, scholarly appreciation, and the overall development of advanced practice leaders. FIU's Athletic Training program at the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences is the first in the Southeast U.S., and one of only eight in the country, to offer a DAT degree. FIU's DAT program is currently the only one in that has made a commitment to the scientific study of cannabinoids.

About the Global Center of Excellence for Cannabinoid Research and Education at FIU

The Global Center of Excellence for Cannabinoid Research and Education is committed to high-quality education, contemporary and evidence-based research and creative activity, and collaborative engagement with our local and global communities. The vision of Global Center of Excellence for Cannabinoid Research and Education is to produce meaningful cannabinoid-focused research and educational resources that lead transformative innovations locally and globally. For more information visit https://go.fiu.edu/GlobalCannabis.

About Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived SUNMED products. With more than 550 stores across 41 states, as well as four stores in the United Kingdom, Your CBD Store provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, SunFlora Inc., produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare, and pets.

