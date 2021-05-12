Your CBD Store Celebrates One Year in Franchising, Achieving Monumental Growth and Earning Accolades

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the close of our first year in franchising and the accomplishments our team has achieved in such a short period of time," said Bill Van Den Acre, vice president of franchise operations and support at Your CBD Store. "By providing a low-cost entry franchise model and unparalleled support across the board, we are helping aspiring entrepreneurs tap into the incredible interest surrounding the growing CBD industry, giving them a profitable way to make a positive impact on their community, delivering quality, award-winning products to promote healthy lifestyles."

Achieving Impressive Growth Trajectory, Signing 200th Franchisee in Less Than Three Years

Founded in 2018 by Rachael and Marcus Quinn, Your CBD Store has expanded to more than 550 affiliate stores, and 200 of those are franchise locations. Steven Rall of Dover, Delaware became Your CBD Store's 200th franchisee, signing his agreement earlier this year. A retired United States Air Force veteran, Rall spent much of his life dedicated to the aviation industry, honoring his country, and working for Lockheed Martin. After Rall started realizing benefits from the use of CBD products himself, he began exploring the idea of entrepreneurship with Your CBD Store. Knowing the excellent support and reputation of the brand, Rall initially launched an affiliate location in 2019, and has now converted to the thriving franchise model.

"I opened my store a few months before the pandemic hit and my business has grown immensely over the last year through word of mouth," said Rall. "I've seen increased traffic throughout my community, showing how much need there is for these products. I'm focused on creating a special in-store experience and spending time with my customers to ensure they select the best products for them, and I try to take a very tailored, personal approach to customer service. The Your CBD Store team goes above and beyond for their franchisees, like me, to ensure we have the best training, communications, and more, and I am so excited to look ahead to a great future as part of this brand."

Accruing Accolades

Beyond its impressive growth numbers, Your CBD Store has begun capturing the attention of several media and corporate awards programs. Most recently, the brand ranked number 36 on Entrepreneur's "Top New Franchises" list for 2021, as well as number 47 on the magazine's "Franchise 500 Fastest Growing Franchises" 2021 round-up. This accolade follows Your CBD Store's distinction on Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500 Top Low-Cost Franchise" list just a few months ago.

"When we got into franchising, we knew there would be outstanding interest around our concept, and we continue to see terrific momentum as we head into Q2 2021," said Van Den Acre. "The awards we've won demonstrate just how timely our entry into franchising has been, and we look forward to what lies ahead for our brand, as well as for our expanding network of franchise owners across the country."

For more information about Your CBD Store or to find a location, visit www.cbdrx4u.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more about Your CBD Store franchise opportunities, visit www.cbdrx4u.com/franchise-info.

For a full list of Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises in 2021, please visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing/2021/2.

About Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived SUNMED products. With more than 550 stores across 41 states, as well as four stores in the United Kingdom, Your CBD Store provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, Sunflora Inc., produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare, and pets.

###

Media Contact:

Samantha Jacobs/Jennifer Gordillo

[email protected] or 954-716-7614

SOURCE Your CBD Store

Related Links

http://cbdrx4u.com/

