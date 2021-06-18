Your CBD Store Unveils New "BEYOND by SUNMED" Line, Using Innovative Process to Create Unprecedented Fuller Spectrum Experience

"As we continue to find groundbreaking new ways to meet the needs of our customers with high-quality and trusted products, we are excited to introduce the BEYOND line, unlike anything else on the market," said Jay Benge, president of Your CBD Store. "We are proud to be the exclusive retailer of SUNMED products and look forward to adding this amazing research-backed line to our product offerings, as we believe that the increase of minor cannabinoids in this new formulation will be a game changer for many of our customers and meet the needs of those who may not be getting results from our full spectrum products."

Pioneered to take advantage of minor cannabinoids rather than relying solely on CBD, SUNMED Chief Science Officer Dr. Anthony Ferrari and his team have created the unique inverse extraction process. By essentially flipping the usual CBD extraction process on its head, the team has been able to limit the amount of CBD, optimizing the other minors, to create a product with nearly a 1:1 ratio of CBD and other compounds, providing a revolutionary new experience to the end consumer.

The BEYOND line magnifies therapeutic outcomes, such as pain alleviation, for those who cannot find relief from typical CBD products. Each product contains approximately 400% more minor cannabinoids than typical products, unlike any other offerings currently on the market. The BEYOND line features more CBG, CBC, CBN and THC-V among other beneficial compounds to create a cutting-edge fuller spectrum. The line contains two different categories of product, catering to the varying needs of the customer. The BEYOND Indica formulations are more closely associated with soothing and relaxing terpene profiles including minor cannabinoids, available in a fast-acting strawberry lemonade soluble and blue raspberry gummies. The BEYOND Sativa formulations are packed with more lively, uplifting terpenes and filled with CBG extract to provide an entirely unique experience, available in a tangerine dream water soluble and watermelon heaven gummies. Each product retails for $60.

"Our team has extensively researched ways to create a whole new experience in the world of hemp and our inverse extraction process has allowed us to do just that, as we can now collect a large portion of minor cannabinoids to create an elevated effect when compared to our Full Spectrum and Whole Plant profiles," said Dr. Ferrari. "When looking at the impacts of using CBD simply as a partner and boosting the presence of other minors, we have seen greater therapeutic benefits, which is something we are very excited about. We look forward to continuing our research efforts to ensure we are delivering the most innovative products on the market."

Founded in 2018 by Rachael and Marcus Quinn, Your CBD Store continues to lead the way in the CBD industry and was recently listed on the "500 Fastest Growing Franchises" list for 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine. Since its launch, Your CBD Store has expanded to more than 600 affiliate stores, 200 of which are franchise locations. As the largest hemp retailer in the United States, the company looks forward to expanding its reach in the years to come and continuing to provide innovative, research-based products that revolve around its core plant science philosophy.

For more information about Your CBD Store or to find a location, visit www.cbdrx4u.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more about Your CBD Store franchise opportunities, visit www.cbdrx4u.com/franchise-info.

About Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived SUNMED products. With more than 600 stores across 41 states as well as four stores in the United Kingdom, Your CBD Store provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, Sunflora Inc., produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare, and pets.

Media Contact:

Jillian Mushman/Haley Brent

[email protected] or 954-716-7614

SOURCE Your CBD Store

Related Links

http://www.cbdrx4u.com

