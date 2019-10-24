Your Chance to Change the World: Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Own Democracy.com

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The web address Democracy.com – a domain name that presents unlimited range of use and innovation – is offered for the first time in a sealed bid sale format ending at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (New York, NY) Nov. 7 by Heritage Auctions. With wide-ranging applications, the domain name could potentially become one of the most recognizable and highly trafficked sites on the World Wide Web. The highest bidder over $300,000 (plus a 15% buyer's premium) will own the domain and its incalculable intellectual property rights.

"You could say Democracy.com is the domain name 'of the people, by the people, for the people,'" said Paul Minshull, CTO of Heritage Auctions. "The possibilities for Democracy.com are endless: As a one-of-a-kind landing page for political, civic or educational activities anywhere across the globe, a unique corporate brand opportunity, or a valuable alternative investment."

As the world's first major auction house to offer domain names, Heritage Auctions has sold millions of dollars in domain name assets through live auctions as well as private sale.

Unique, category-defining domain names are highly sought after: Voice.com sold for $30 million earlier this year and Ice.com changed hands for $3.5 million in 2018. Freedom.com sold for $2 million in 2017.

"There are very few one-word .com domain names of this caliber available on the internet," Minshull said. "It's unforgettable. It's just a single word but it inspires grand ideas and aspirations — exactly what a major organization, brand or individual wants to be associated with."

All proposals for the sealed bid sale of Democracy.com must be submitted to Bid@HA.com by 5 p.m. Eastern Time (New York, NY), Nov. 7, 2019. Buyer information will be kept strictly confidential. For more information on the domain name and the bidding process visit HA.com/Democracy.

