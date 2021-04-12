Your Cheat Sheet for Unique Gift ideas for Mother's Day

CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Show mom you care this Mother's Day by gifting her with accessories she can use on the go! The experts at the GO Group, LLC, an international travel and transportation company, give their top five recommendations to ace this Mother's Day.

GO Safely with us! We're ready to GO when you are!

1. Travelon Anti-Theft Bag

Make sure loved ones stay safe while they travel. Travelon backpacks and purses offer multi-level security features including slash-proof panels and straps, RFID blockers, and locking compartments. Available in a wide variety of stylish shapes, sizes, and colors you're sure to find one perfect for any avid-traveler in your life.

2. Inflatable Travel Footstool

The inflatable, portable Ziquan footrest makes it easy to put up ones feet at home, at work or on the go. It comes with its own hand pump and is adjustable in size to three different levels. It's perfect for planes and hotel rooms, or even under a desk or around the house. The footrest also comes with its own travel bag, so it can be collapsed and carried in any purse or carry-on suitcase.

3. Pocket Infinity Scarf

Pockets are too small and purses too bulky especially when traveling. Where to put everything? How about a scarf? These stylish, soft infinity scarves by CADITEX include a convenient zipper pocket that can easily hold car keys, money, travel documents, or even a phone and can be worn year-round, making them ideal gifts.

4. Leastyle Portable Aromatherapy Diffuser

To help weary travelers relax and breathe more pleasantly, try this portable essential oil diffuser by Leastyle. Plug it in with a USB compatible power-plug, drop in a few drops of your favorite essential oils and enjoy up to eight hours of cool-mist aromatherapy. Perfect for any hotel room, bedroom, or even the car, this is a great gift idea for anyone who likes to breathe easy on the go.

5. Sleep Phones

Sleep Phones are the perfect solution when you need a good night's sleep on the go! These flat earphones fit into a soft, plushy headband and come in Bluetooth or corded models to accommodate any device. Also available in a lightweight Lycra material for warm climates, and can be used for jogging as well as sleep.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering private vehicles and serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. In response to COVID-19, the company has launched its GO Safely initiative with extensive procedures to ensure drivers and passengers are protected and vehicles are thoroughly sanitized. For more information, visit Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

312.213.6233

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC