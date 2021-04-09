Your choice to better health, Immunity Passport vs. Vaccine Passport

CHICAGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpass is partnering with Dr. Mohammad Usman and Johnson and Johnson in this unprecedented giveaway event featuring neutralizing antibody tests as we uncover the benefits of an immunity passport vs. a vaccine passport. With progressive adaptations to a new testing protocol on the horizon, don't miss this opportunity with Trustpass technology to Test, Verify, and Track your immunization results.

Trustpass technology is the first true end-to-end immunity passport expanding the capabilities of a vaccine passport. Your Trustpass True Immunity Passport will help bring safety and peace of mind as you conduct your business, visit family and friends, or plan your next travel adventure.

The Trustpass system, Test , Verify , and Track , for neutralizing antibodies and your immunity passport:

Verify - Trustpass technology allows test administration and results to be verified in real-time using a QR code.

Track - Your immunity score, based on your neutralizing antibody count, will be stored securely on the Trustpass dashboard. The dashboard will also serve as a health ID allowing you to scan in to enter public gatherings and travel quickly.

This free, J & J vaccine, event is a pilot study designed to track vaccine effectiveness by qualitative and quantitative analysis of neutralizing antibody test results. Already, Trustpass has equipment approved in Mexico for rapid neutralizing antibody testing. The data collected from this event and in Mexico could be the key for rapid testing and immunity checks in airline travel.

What to expect at the event:

Pre-vaccine neutralizing antibody test via a finger prick 20 minutes before receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



The vaccine will be administered by a medical professional (1 dose).



You will be issued a vaccine passport.



Follow-up appointment scheduled for 3 weeks after vaccine administration for the post-vaccine neutralizing antibody test.



You will then be issued a Trustpass True Immunity Passport created from your neutralizing antibody score and free access to the Trustpass dashboard.



Research will be published in a larger collective study with the ImmunoRank neutralizing antibody who is providing the testing and Trustpass USA partner.

To Register for this event, choose one of the following options: Call or text (312) 262-6768, scan the QR code(Intake Appt. Form), visit hipaa.jotform.com/210300734397147 (Intake Appt. Form) or visit: tinyurl.com/10thWard (intake Appt. Form).

Trustpass's vision is to revolutionize healthcare by 2040 by combining health and technology. The goal at Trustpass is to provide a way for people to overcome health challenges and thrive. By using Trustpass technology, we believe that all can achieve better health.

For more information on this event and how Trustpass can benefit your health visit https://trustpass.co or Spreadlovenot.com #spreadlovenotcovid

