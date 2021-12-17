Your City at Your Fingertips with Flyy, a Fun New 3D Social Media App

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The only way to truly know what's going on in the world around you is to be a part of it. Flyy takes "social" back to the hands of its users, making staying in touch with friends and family easier than ever. It provides a 3D map of your current location, as well as nearby events that are fun, unique experiences.

Flyy 3D Social Network App Flyy Happy Holidays

Flyy is an immersive social platform that makes discovering new places around you effortless. It brings context to our surroundings by showcasing events and information on a real time map, which enables users to interact with their local environment in a new and exciting way.

Holiday season is right around the corner, and Flyy wants to get you in on the action. Flyy is a mobile app that allows people to explore their city in a whole new way. Flyy's goal is to help people discover more about their city by highlighting the city's lesser-known gems. With only 16 days left until Christmas, Flyy knows that this is the perfect time for people to get in the holiday spirit.

The recent update from Flyy makes sure that you are not only a part of the digital wave but explore and dive deep into your own city, discovering a world of opportunities with every tap.

They are currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you missed to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins! Will you be the lucky winner?

Flyy is available on both iOS and Android.

Become a Flyyer today and unlock endless possibilities.

Don't forget to #ilovethisplace for the latest discoveries!

You can download the Flyy app on the Google Play or App Store or head on over to www.flyy.life or follow us on all social media platforms @flyy.app

And because Flyy is new, you get to secure your unique username today before someone else reserves it!

About Flyy

Flyy app is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing. The company is based in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adel AlMassarani

[email protected]

1-888-281-Flyy

Phly, LLC

SOURCE Phly, LLC