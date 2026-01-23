Your Closet Is Worth More Than You Think. Vinted Is Here to Prove It

Vinted is Europe's leading online platform for selling and buying second-hand clothing. As it announces its expansion in the US this week, it highlights why now is the perfect time to clear out your closet, encouraging New Yorkers to list the items they no longer wear, earn extra cash, and make space for what actually fits their life today.

According to new research from Vinted and GWI* more than half of New Yorkers (55%) say they don't have enough closet space, 32% higher than the national average, and one in five are sitting on over $500 worth of unworn clothing, roughly the cost of a week's rent in NYC. Among younger New Yorkers (25-34), seven in ten own at least three items they've never worn, tags still attached.

With lots of reasons why a garment remains unworn, from pieces that no longer fit, trend-led purchases or items saved for later and never used. Vinted offers a practical way for people to give them a second life.

Vinted is a consumer-to-consumer marketplace where people can buy and sell second-hand fashion and more directly from each other. Sellers can list items without paying selling fees, meaning they keep every dollar they make, while buyers can browse a wide range of styles at accessible prices, from everyday basics to more premium pieces. Already used by millions across Europe, Vinted is giving people in the US a simple way to earn from clothes they already own.

Adam Jay, Vinted Marketplace CEO, said: "We're on a mission to make second-hand the first choice, because we know there's huge value in what's sitting at the bottom of closets across the country. In Europe, we've spent years helping people make money from their unwanted items, and save money by buying second-hand instead of new. Now, we want to do the same in the US. The research shows, there's a real opportunity for Americans to release their wardrobe, and start discovering the benefits of shopping second-hand".

[To mark its expansion in the US, Vinted has collaborated with renowned artist Ian Padgham on a striking CGI visual that illustrates the value hidden in everyday closets. Link ]

Download the Vinted app from the App Store and start listing.

THE NUMBERS:

50% of Americans wear half their closet or less

56% of New Yorkers say they don't have enough closet space (32% higher than the national average)

21% of New Yorkers have $500+ in unworn clothes

70% of New Yorkers aged 25–34 own 3+ never-worn items with tags on

42% of Americans don't realise their old clothes have resale value

50% of Americans say closet clutter stresses them out

*Research conducted by Vinted in partnership with GWI, January 2026. Nationally representative sample of 1,502 US adults.

About Vinted

Vinted is the leading second-hand fashion marketplace in Europe and a go-to destination for all kinds of second-hand items, with a mission to make second-hand the first choice worldwide.

Vinted was founded in 2008 in Lithuania and in 2019 became the country's first Unicorn. Today Vinted is still headquartered in Vilnius, with offices in Lithuania, Germany and the Netherlands, and over 2,000 employees. Its backers include Accel, EQT Growth, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sprints

Find out more here .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868183/Vinted_US_launch.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868180/Vinted.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868181/Vinted_US_NYC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868182/Vinted_US_NYC.jpg

SOURCE Vinted