Your Employment Solutions Announces Tom Carlin as New CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Employment Solutions (YES), a Utah based award-winning leader in the staffing industry, is pleased to announce Tom Carlin as CEO. Previous CEO Reed Laws will remain President.

Tom is a skilled professional with 25 years of experience in corporate leadership. Most recently, Tom was President & CEO for Creminelli Fine Meats, a producer of premium Italian foods. Creminelli successfully sold in December 2019.

Recently announced YES CEO, Tom Carlin

Prior to Creminelli, Tom was CEO and President of other Utah-based companies including Inovar, a premier EMS Company; MSD Performance, a leading automotive performance company; and Edge Products, which was twice named to Inc. magazine's 500 fastest growing companies.

Tom joined Edge Products after a successful tenure with McKinsey & Company in their Atlanta and Sydney, Australia, offices. Tom holds a B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard Business School, having graduated with honors from both institutions.

Tom comes to YES with enthusiasm and the goal of elevating the exceptional customer service YES has built a brand on providing to clients and employees. Tom's leadership and expertise will be vital as YES continues to expand its industry-leading staffing services.

"I'm very excited to join the YES team," said Tom. "YES is a market leader with a strong culture and talented employees. With our statewide staffing network and incredible branch leadership, we are uniquely positioned to meet clients' needs and help Utahans find good jobs."

The appointment of Tom followed a tactical recruiting process initiated by Reed Laws the previous YES CEO. Reed has been a part of Your Employment Solutions from almost day one, having started as one of YES' initial employees. His leadership and drive have been vital in shaping YES into the award-winning company it is today.

"For 25 years I have helped our organization become one of Utah's largest and most successful staffing agencies," says Reed. "Over that time, we have helped tens of thousands find work. We've performed at a high level. The Board of Directors and I felt Tom was the right leader to take YES to the next level. I am thrilled to be working side by side with Tom."

YES looks forward to further success and will continue to deliver the same unwavering dedication to clients and employees that has made YES the best staffing agency in Utah.

