Your Employment Solutions Opens New Office in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah County employers and jobseekers are buzzing with excitement as Your Employment Solutions (YES), an award-winning leader in Utah staffing, opens their latest employment office on Main Street in Spanish Fork, Utah.

YES Grand Opening Celebration Details

YES has been steadily expanding its industry-best staffing services throughout Utah over the last 25 years. "We're growing," says YES CEO Tom Carlin. "YES serves 100+ Utah clients with a combination of incredible customer service, data, and analytics enabling them to better manage their workforce. We are excited to bring our high level of service to Utah County, the fastest growing area of the state."

YES has been hiring in Utah County for the last year, working with multiple clients including Young Living Essential Oils. "YES is an integral part of our operations," says Young Living People Partner Kari Crane. "We partnered with YES to ramp up staffing needs. YES understood our expectations and their dedicated commitment to our business is pivotal in maintaining standards of excellence. We look forward to our ongoing partnership!"

The Spanish Fork office marks YES's seventh brick-and-mortar location in addition to several on-site offices, with more offices planned in the future. Laura Lafeen, an experienced employment professional with a passion for helping people, will lead the Spanish Fork location. "This increases our ability to support local jobseekers and customers alike!" says Lafeen.

A Grand Opening event is scheduled for April 27th from 11am to 1pm at the Spanish Fork Office. Now 97.9 will broadcast on-site and YES will offer prizes, gifts, and refreshments to attendees.

YES Spanish Fork Staffing Office

120 North Main Street

Spanish Fork UT 84660

Call/text: 801-683-7037

youremploymentsolutions.com

About Your Employment Solutions:

YES has successfully connected jobseekers and businesses in Utah since 1995, placing tens of thousands of people in jobs, and helping many start long-term careers. YES is a 5x winner of Utah's Best Companies to Work For, and 2x winner of Best of State.

YES is guided by its mission to deliver the right person, on time, the first time. YES understands the ever-changing needs of the employment industry and—driven by data, analytics, HR expertise, and a passion for customer service—YES helps businesses fulfill their labor and workforce needs.

To work with YES, please call or text 801-683-7037.

Media Contact:

Eric Nelson

YES

801-298-9377

[email protected]

SOURCE Your Employment Solutions (YES)

