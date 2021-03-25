Your Family Photos and Videos Are Missing Something

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reel Mill, a media production business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania launches Movikit for direct fulfillment in the USA at https://www.movikit.com. Movikit will help creators with smartphones to make their own movies with techniques professionals use. Through a fun illustrated guide, key production tools and video tips, they hope to educate on the fundamentals of production for beginners, and inspire to create richer, personal, home entertainment.

Reel Mill Reel Mill

Bob Steranko is the owner of Reel Mill and creator of the Movikit. "Like many parents in this digital age, our smartphones have allowed us to believe that every moment in our lives with our children is worthy of a photo and recorded video, and then some." He debated what we will ever do with this growing number of images piling up on our devices. "So much is being recorded, but very little of it is being told with it. There are outlets like social media and scrapbooking, but they are limited in terms of complete storytelling."

As a veteran producer, he naturally decided to create a movie using the techniques he had been using for over twenty years. He needed a way to tie it all the media together, so as he often does with his documentary productions, he set up an interview with his children to narrate through the content. "As I interviewed them, I realized what I was missing in all of those images, their thoughts." And just like that, Movikit was born. He thought "others could do this too with some tools and education."

You can do it as a solo or family project. They can tell their own stories about their life every year, or over a period of years. Bob adds, "The human voice adds more emotion, depth, and humor to all of that content, which makes it more enjoyable to watch." Make one about this year's vacation or document a grandparent's life. "It not only entertains; it promotes creativity and teaches communication skills. Kids and parents will have fun making movies about their lives as much as they will viewing them with family and friends for generations." To learn more on how to get your movie rolling, visit https://www.movikit.com.



CONTACT:

Bob Steranko

Owner, Producer

412-450-0322

[email protected]

SOURCE Reel Mill

Related Links

https://www.movikit.com

