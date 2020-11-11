Your Fare Acquires Austin-Based Beyond4 to Provide Restaurants Advanced Digital Marketing Tools

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Your Fare , an online ordering third-party delivery management platform for restaurants, today announced its acquisition of Beyond4 to provide enhanced multi-channel marketing services to restaurants around the nation. The acquisition is part of Your Fare's broader growth strategy to provide restaurants with a robust suite of tools through a single point of contact.

Founded by Austin entrepreneur Creed Ford, Beyond4 supports numerous marketing channels, including email, SMS and direct mail, as well as the ability to target customers with tailored messaging and track marketing successes to ensure a continually refined strategy.

"I am thrilled to join together two Austin-based companies better to serve restaurants during a challenging time for the industry," said Chris Monk, CEO of Your Fare. "Beyond4 adds much-needed digital marketing strategy option for our clients, and we're proud to be able to support restaurant owners through the stages of establishing a loyal customer base, from building their customer lists to developing an advanced e-marketing strategy."

Creed Ford joins the Your Fare board of directors and other members of the Beyond4 team will continue serving customers' digital marketing needs under Monk's direction as part of Your Fare's suite of third-party services. Details of the suite of digital marketing tools and enrollment information will continue to be accessible at www.beyond4.com .

This news follows the recent acquisition of online ordering management solution Pronto to facilitate direct online orders within a restaurant's website and mobile applications, a complement to the use of third party delivery. Both acquisitions provide additional support for Your Fare clients, allowing them the option to expand their delivery business and profit margins as dine-in remains limited.

To learn more about Your Fare's full suite tools, visit www.yourfareinc.com .

About Your Fare

Your Fare , a leading online ordering management solution for restaurants, integrates multiple third-party delivery services into one simple, user-friendly platform. Built for restaurant operators by restaurant operators, Your Fare works directly with restaurants to create a customized strategy for utilizing online ordering platforms, while increasing operational efficiencies and profit margins.

Your Fare's Restaurant Portal tracks all order details, accounting data and customer information while the Tablet Application and POS Integration allow the restaurant staff to receive orders directly to the kitchen staff. Your Fare has recently bolstered their suite of tools with acquisitions of online ordering platform Pronto and, now, Beyond4's multi-channel marketing services.

Your Fare is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.yourfareinc.com/ .

About Beyond4

Beyond4 is a full-service guest communication engine leveraging SMS and email as the delivery channels. Built from the ground up for location-based businesses, Beyond4 has a vast and flexible functionality set that bridges the gap between our client's operations with their customer marketing communications. With upcoming integrations to it's transactional-based sister products of YourFare and Pronto Online Ordering, Beyond4 will give clients the ability to segment, target and communicate to their guests based on their habits. For more information, please visit https://www.beyond4.com/ .

