Your Fare and Pronto Provide Texas Restaurants Access to Online Ordering Platforms, Alleviate COVID-19 Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Your Fare , an online ordering third-party delivery management platform for restaurants, and Pronto , an online ordering solution, are offering Texas restaurant customers discounted access to their platforms to provide robust, complementary support for online orders.

Both companies are led by CEO Chris Monk, following Your Fare's recent acquisition of Pronto. This joint leadership allows the platforms to work in tandem to provide unique, streamlined support of online ordering and third party delivery services, both critical to restaurant success as dine-in remains limited.

"With restaurants continuing to face unprecedented challenges after months of financial headaches, we hope to provide relief for our Texas restaurants through our strategic online ordering solutions," said Chris Monk, CEO of Your Fare and Pronto. "Both platforms make it easier for restaurants to take advantage of increased demand for online orders, especially as many restaurants are utilizing takeout and delivery for the first time."

New customers will be able to utilize Pronto's online ordering platform for free for six months, taking advantage of customer engagement analytics and integration with on-demand third-party delivery platforms, such as DoorDash Drive, to provide a delivery infrastructure.

Additionally, new users will have Your Fare's $299 start-up fee waived, granting easier access to their solution, which combines online food orders from all third-party delivery services into a single, user-friendly system.

New customers can sign up for their six-months of free access to Pronto through the Pronto website .

To learn more about Your Fare's full suite of online ordering management solutions, visit www.yourfareinc.com .

About Your Fare

Your Fare , a leading online ordering management solution for restaurants, integrates multiple third-party delivery services into one simple, user-friendly platform. Built for restaurant operators by restaurant operators, Your Fare works directly with restaurants to create a customized strategy for utilizing online ordering platforms, while increasing operational efficiencies and profit margins.

Your Fare's Restaurant Portal tracks all order details, accounting data and customer information while the Tablet Application and POS Integration allow the restaurant staff to receive orders directly to the kitchen staff.

Your Fare is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.yourfareinc.com/ .

About Pronto

Pronto is an online ordering solution that compliments third-party delivery services by offering restaurants an online ordering platform directly on their website. With no commission or credit card fees, Pronto offers professional branding and encourages customers to order directly from your restaurant's website, saving money for both the customer and restaurant owners. Learn more about how to make the most of your online ordering at www.orderitpronto.com .

