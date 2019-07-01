Your Favorite RPDR Queens Celebrate NYC Pride with Icona Pop and Klarna

WHAT: On Friday, June 28 th , 2019, RuPaul's Drag Race icons Trixie and Katya pulled out all the stops as they took on World Pride 2019 in New York City and hosted a drag queen studded affair aptly named "Looks & Laughs" at the PlayStation Theater. They were joined by Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, and Violet Chachki who revealed their newest 'Shop like a Queen' looks outfitted by Klarna. The show also featured newly-crowned queen of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, Yvie Oddly, and featured a performance by Icona Pop. But the night didn't end there as guests were graced with a surprise appearance by Kameron Michaels who showcased her brand-new single, 'Freedom.'

The show, which took place at the PlayStation Theater in New York City, coincides with the culmination of the 'Shop like a Queen' campaign launched by Klarna, the leading global alternative payments provider. The campaign highlights its newly redesigned direct to consumer (DTC) App that lets you shop from any online retailer and pay for your purchase in four equal installments, with zero interest and fees. With the Klarna app, consumers can track their purchases in a single place so they can keep their budget in mind and spend responsibly on the items they love.

'Shop like a Queen' partnered with Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, and Violet Chachki, who have showcased the benefits of shopping with Klarna to create their NYC Pride looks and provide tips via exclusive App content and competitions. After a month of shopping, the queens revealed their Klarna curated looks onstage together with the Swedish music duo Icona Pop, in the first performance featuring all five.

Known for its interactive and witty campaigns, Klarna celebrates the power of being different and how our differences bring us together. Coinciding with NYC Pride is important for Klarna to not only show its support for this community and spread the trend of inclusivity, but to continue to encourage consumer self-empowerment and self-expression in an inspiring, accessible way. The "Looks & Laugh" show is the final activation in the national 'Shop Like a Queen' campaign. To learn more about the app, and the 'Shop Like a Queen' campaign, visit Klarna's website.

About Klarna

Klarna is a leading global payments provider that's revolutionizing the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna gives consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time — offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants including Adidas, Sephora ASOS, Nike, Sonos, IKEA, H&M and JD Sports, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

