Your Fun in the Sun Summer Guide to Palm Springs, California

Explore Outdoors. Stay cool in the "Cactarium"at the Moorten Botanical Garden, a local treasure home to over 3,000 desert plants. Moorten's is close to Downtown and East end corridors, where accommodations are so close you can walk…or bike on one of the hotel's cruisers. Learn about the personalities of the wind turbines that dot the Palm Springs landscape on the Windmill Tours, where the added bonus is a cold shake made with local dates.

Superb Views. In just 12 minutes, the rotating tram cars of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway whisks visitors up the alpine wonderland to the gateway of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. Hint: It's 30 degrees cooler, so take a backpack, lunch and hike away! Have dinner at Peak's restaurant and watch day turn to night lights below.

Cool Museums. The Air Museum allows you to get close to a vintage collection of WWII aircraft, while the kids can fly a plane using a simulator. The Art Museum's summer exhibit showcases perspectives of the California desert, while the Architecture and Design Museum highlights those who have turned Palm Springs into an architectural paradise. Local tip: The Art and A&D museums are free on VillageFest Thursday evenings, when the main street becomes a street fair.

Dine like the Rat Pack. An ultra-cool collection of celeb hangouts abounds in Palm Springs, so when you truly want to live like Frank, try Melvyn's, the Purple Room, or Mr. Lyons. Fun fact: Johnny Costa's chef / owner was Frank's personal chef.

Mid-Century Modern Style. Famous for our mid-century architecture and design, reserve a seat on the ModSquad tour or the MidMod Design Tour. If early California history is more your thing, take the Palm Springs Historical Society tour, or explore the mountainside O'Donnell House to learn about the early builders of Palm Springs.

Summer Events. From sake tastings to drag shows, from pool parties to the Palm Springs Cultural Center calendar, events roll all summer. Catch all the happenings (along with best happy hours) on the Events page at www.VisitPalmSprings.com

About Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to it dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, creative cuisine and chic shops combined with welcoming public spaces. With year round sunny weather and stunning scenery, Palm Springs exudes a welcoming vibe to visitors from around the globe.

