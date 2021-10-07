Your Future, Bought and Sold Like a Stock: Tom Galvin's Dystopian Novel "The Auction" to be Released on October 19

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auction, a disturbing vision of a society where young people's future is bought and sold like stocks and a cartel of powerful corporations protects those deemed value and discards the poor, will be released on October 19, Drexel Books announced today.

The Auction is centered around Sasha Cross, who dreads the attention that comes with her family's fame and now faces intense scrutiny as her auction approaches. She's the elite of the elite, and pays a price for it, with everyone from her father to her friends trying to exploit her reluctant fame for their benefit. While she struggles to stay out of the spotlight, her friend Jason Harris is desperate to win notoriety as an e-gamer to redeem his family after the death of his parents in a car crash – but he only can succeed if he keeps the details of that tragedy secret.

The novel's premise is based on Galvin's 30-years working in the corridors of power in Washington and Silicon Valley, and explores runaway capitalism, the emergence of a corporate surveillance state, and the impact on young people's lives when they are raised by their parents to be nothing but a financial asset.

The Auction, which is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, has garnered stellar reviews in advance of its release:

"In Tom Galvin's The Auction, it's the year 2050 and a cabal of huge corporations bid on the future earnings of captive 22-year-olds, with devastating consequences. Our unlikely hero is Sasha Cross, a one-time child actor trying to escape her past. Galvin's tale is a sleek labyrinth of double-dealing characters and malevolent overlords that delivers a chilling indictment of modern-day capitalism" - Bryan Gruley, a Pulitzer Prize winner, Edgar Award nominee, and author of the Starvation Lake trilogy.

"A breathtaking premise with characters that make you want to root for them, The Auction is an urgent, thrilling ride" - Morgan Baden, author of THE HIVE, a People Magazine Best Book of Fall 2019.

"Tom Galvin's The Auction is fantastic. It is a fascinating view of a society that puts a price tag on everything, including its people. It is a riveting and terrifying tale that builds to a surprising and satisfying ending. I couldn't put it down" - Lisa Zupan, executive producer of "PS, I Love You."

To watch a book trailer for The Auction, go to https://youtu.be/q2mQAG0Ehts.

For more information on The Auction and Tom Galvin's other work, go to his author website at: https://tom-galvin.com.

About Tom Galvin

Tom Galvin relied upon his career as a journalist and technologist to create a disturbing, but realistic, vision of a future society with his novel The Auction. As a journalist, he covered the White House, Congress, and presidential elections, and his stories and opinion pieces have appeared in hundreds of publications, including USA Today, San Francisco Chronicle, Chicago Tribune, and New York Daily News. As a strategist in Silicon Valley in the early days of the Internet, he witnessed firsthand the rise of technology, with all its promise and pitfalls. In his spare time he roots for his five children and the New York Mets.

