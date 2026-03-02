Your Future Franchise Helps Bryon Sergeant Secure a Recession-Resistant, AI-Resistant Franchise Investment With Surface Experts

The former banking and M&A professional partnered with franchise consultant Scott Thompson to pursue business ownership and long-term wealth through franchising.

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a growing shift underway in corporate America as more professionals explore entrepreneurship as a path to greater autonomy, wealth creation and long-term security. According to Forbes , research from HoneyBook found that 51% of employed adults have considered leaving their current job to work for themselves, with 44% saying they considered it within the past year.

For Bryon Sergeant , that internal pull toward ownership had been building for years.

After more than 15 years working in banking and mergers and acquisitions, Sergeant began to question whether the traditional corporate path could truly provide the flexibility, fulfillment and legacy he envisioned for his family. While he valued his professional experience, he wanted greater control over his time and the opportunity to build something of his own.

"I wanted to own my time, to build something potentially generational for my family, and truly see the day-to-day impact of my contributions," Sergeant said. "Franchising opened up a path that allowed me to invest in an asset with strong support and proven systems, while also providing room for scalability and growth."

Sergeant turned to Scott Thompson , founder of Your Future Franchise , for guidance. Thompson's more than two decades of franchise leadership experience helped transform Sergeant's initial curiosity into a clear, structured plan.

"Scott provided a full portfolio of opportunities across industries and guided me through the due diligence process, validation calls, and evaluation of franchise disclosure documents," Sergeant said. "His insight helped me narrow down opportunities and ultimately choose one that aligned perfectly with my goals."

Today, Sergeant is the owner of Surface Experts of Southeast Atlanta, where he provides small-scale surface repair services for multifamily properties and hotels across the region.

"It's straightforward, impactful work that's in constant demand, which made it a perfect fit for me," Sergeant said. "Going through this structured process opened my eyes to opportunities I would never have considered on my own. Anyone serious about taking this step should leverage experienced guidance rather than jumping in blind."

Your Future Franchise focuses on helping aspiring business owners identify and launch franchise opportunities that align with their personal, professional and financial goals by providing guidance, mentorship and access to a network of established franchise brands and operators.

For more information on Your Future Franchise, visit https://yourfuturefranchise.com/ .

About Your Future Franchise

Your Future Franchise is a franchise consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs and founders identify franchise business opportunities that align with their financial goals, professional experience and desired lifestyle. The firm works with both franchise buyers and franchise founders, giving it a dual-industry perspective that supports more informed guidance and realistic growth strategies.

Founded by franchise industry veteran Scott Thompson, Your Future Franchise provides one-on-one consulting, franchise education and validation support to help clients make confident, well-informed decisions. Thompson has more than 23 years of experience in franchise development, operations and consulting. Powered by FranChoice, the firm offers access to a broad portfolio of established brands and a proven discovery process built on transparency, integrity and long-term success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Your Future Franchise