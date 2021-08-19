Your Guide to Health, Happiness and Prosperity (H²P)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time stops for no one until they die—and so, it's time to take initiative and climb your ladder of success. Collected for the first time ever for the general public, The Seven Principles of Life and the Power of Creation (now available in eBook and paperback) offers author Benjamin Franklin Smith's generations-rich teachings on how to harness the power of the VPAT Techniques (visualization, planning, action, and tracking) to develop the know-how and discipline necessary to achieve health, happiness, and prosperity (H²P).

In this newest offering from Liberty Realtime Media, discover valuable knowledge, including the following:

The reason 1 percent of the world's population controls over 50 percent of the wealth.

How to develop the mind and skill set of billionaires and millionaires.

The way to live in balance and harmony to become the captain of your soul and the master of your destiny.

How to take action in the present moment and use planned daily actions to build habits that will decide your future.

The method for drastic life improvement by embracing the virtues of honesty, wisdom, compassion, courage, and persistence.

And much more!

