FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A common fact about frequent sun exposure is that it has long-term detrimental effects on your skin. The sun's UV rays are harsh on your skin and damage the outer cell layer, which causes premature aging, wrinkles, dryness, sagging, and even skin cancer. What, however, isn't talked about enough is the fact that a prolonged exposure to these harmful sun rays damage the hair as well.

Your Hair Needs Protection From The Sun: Get Familiar With GK Hair UV/UVA Protection Range

Human hair contains cells which are responsible for the production of natural hair pigment. Frequent exposure to sunlight damages these cells, which results in hair discoloration and premature aging. Moreover, these UV/UVA radiations damage the hair cuticle layer which results in dryness, split-ends, hair breakage, frizz and brittleness. So, how do we counter the damage?

Just as the skin needs sunscreen to stay protected, the hair needs protection from the sun as well. GK Hair has an entire product range dedicated to UV/UVA & Color Protection, which saves your hair from detrimental effects of frequent sun exposure. This product range is infused with protective agents that shield your hair from deteriorating and keep it safe and sound. Here is the run down of the UV/UVA and Color Protection range!

Shield Color Protection Duo

Your everyday hair care basics! Add Shield Shampoo and Conditioner into your hair care routine and keep hair damage and degradation at bay.

Dry Oil Shine Spray

A finishing spray, to add glistening protection to your hair! Dry Oil Shine Spray is perfect to add shine to any style while keeping those UV/UVA rays away.

Lock Me Color Masque

New hair color fading too soon? Get Lock Me Color Masque , a true multitasker that locks in hair color, nourishes the hair while providing a shield against UV/UVA protection.

