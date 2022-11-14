Your Health Beyond COVID Campaign Aims to Help Hispanics Manage Their Chronic Conditions Beyond COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- For the second consecutive year, Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD), with funding from the Centers Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with CBS, launched a series of nationally distributed public service announcements and a bilingual website, tusaludsincovid.org , to help Hispanics learn how they can take action to protect their health and manage their chronic conditions beyond COVID-19.

La campaña Tu Salud Más Allá de COVID incluirá una variedad de activaciones a través de anuncios de servicio público (PSA) y medios sociales.

The Beyond Covid campaign will include a variety of content activations through Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and social media, utilizing the original audio testimony of Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, a renowned physician who suffers from chronic conditions. In addition, resources will be available for download in laredhispana.org/tusaludsincovid

"Many people with chronic illnesses have faced the consequences of isolation, social distancing, death, loss, and economic suffering caused by the COVID pandemic," said John W. Robitscher, MPH, CEO of NACDD. "Campaigns like tusaludsincovid.org along with the public service announcements airing on La Red Hispana are essential in spreading the word about the importance of taking care of one's physical and mental health beyond COVID."

Tu Salud Sin COVID website is available in both English and Spanish and provides tips, resources and information for people suffering from chronic conditions. The website also includes a variety of video content that encourages patients with chronic conditions to take action on their health, such as scheduling their regular check-ups with their doctor.

"It is crucial that people continue to monitor their overall health right now, especially in light of a possible surge of COVID-19 cases in winter," said Alison Rodden, CEO of HCN. "Unfortunately, there is limited information on how COVID-19 can impact your health if you suffer from chronic diseases, but we are glad to be a part of a campaign that aims to provide this information and help our most vulnerable and under-resourced communities in their native language."

About The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

Promoting Health. Preventing Disease.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and it's more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. Established in 1988, in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all states and U.S. territories. For more information, visit chronicdisease.org.

About Hispanic Communications Network & La Red Hispana

Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) is a hybrid culturally driven social impact agency that also serves as the largest producer and syndicator of public interest content and programming for Spanish-language media in the US. HCN works exclusively with government, nonprofit, philanthropy and CSR clients that match their mission to improve quality of life for US Latinx communities. Through its La Red Hispana multimedia networks and influencers personalities on radio, TV, digital, social media, print and mobile platforms, HCN currently reaches a measured audience of over 8 million Latinx consumers in urban, mid-sized and rural markets weekly. For more information visit hcnmedia.com and laredhispana.org

Contact: Yelena Grillet

(786) 247-7194

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940973/Banner_1200x117__1.jpg

SOURCE HCN