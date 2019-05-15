Your Hearing Network Announces Inaugural Hearing Industry Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Hearing Network (YHN) today announced Empower, the inaugural hearing industry conference focused on clinical, technology and business development solutions. The conference, scheduled for Sept. 12 - 14, will be held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Empower Conference is designed to provide attendees with an unprecedented opportunity to learn, engage and stay current in the hearing health industry.

Attendees will benefit from access to industry information, an opportunity to see competing technology in a single forum, absorb critical business management information and learn about clinical advances. The Empower Conference will allow hearing health practitioners to choose from nearly 100 different sessions to meet their needs, ranging in topics from Tele-Audiology to Artificial Intelligence in Hearing Tech and from Competing Effectively as a Private Practice to Medicare Advantage's Impact.

"Your Hearing Network is committed to connecting independent practice owners with the resources they need to help people hear well," said Scott Klein, YHN President. "We listened to independent practice owners, and through our network, we discovered there was a desire for a new format. Traditional industry events have a single focus, this conference brings together technology innovations, clinical advances and business development expertise, in a shift from specialized meetings to a broader approach."

In addition to motivational and business-focused keynotes, nearly 100 sessions, and an Expo featuring over 50 vendors, the professionals at the Disney Institute will be creating a pre-conference workshop specifically for Empower. They will be presenting an exclusive, limited availability program focused on fostering customer excellence and leadership in hearing healthcare practices.

To learn more about Empower, visit https://empower-2019.com/

About Your Hearing Network

Your Hearing Network (YHN) is a national network quickly approaching 6,500 members who share a common mission—to protect the integrity of patient care. Your Hearing Network members are highly skilled, credentialed and elevated as the hearing care providers of choice in their respective markets. As one of the fastest growing healthcare networks in the country, Your Hearing Network leverages the power of its national scale, industry expertise and strategic partnerships on behalf of members to negotiate preferred market access to innovative products and services that patients deserve. Visit us online at www.yourhearingnetwork.com.

Media Contact:

Jerry DeRosa

Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 267.626.7500

Email: jderosa@consultyhn.com

SOURCE Your Hearing Network

Related Links

http://www.yourhearingnetwork.com

