Your Home Reimagined for Baby: Introducing Evenflo®'s New Home Collection Featuring SensorySoothe® Technology

Evenflo unveils a next-generation home gear collection, blending elevated design and multi-stage functionality with customizable soothing support

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenflo®, a trusted innovator in baby gear for more than 100 years, announces the debut of its new Home Collection, introducing the next evolution of the brand's groundbreaking SensorySoothe® Technology alongside multi-stage versatility and elevated style designed for today's homes. As America's first home gear collection to feature SensorySoothe Technology, the innovative offering brings app-enabled soothing into the home through an integrated tech bar that uses lights, sounds, and music to engage and soothe babies.

Evenflo Home Collection Speed Speed Evenflo®’s New Home Collection Featuring SensorySoothe® Technology Elara™ 2-in-1 Smart Motion Swing & Soothing Nest™

Originally introduced in Evenflo's Revolve180 LiteMax NXT Infant Car Seat at CES in 2025 and named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, SensorySoothe Technology uses customizable combinations of lights, sounds, and music to engage and soothe little ones. Now featured across Evenflo's new Home Collection, the technology integrates seamlessly into each product through an intuitive, app-enabled tech bar, supporting babies through their earliest (and often most challenging) stages with personalized calming support. Parents can manage all SensorySoothe features via the Evenflo mobile app to deliver customized comfort that adapts to their baby's unique needs and preferences.

Designed to complement today's modern living spaces, the collection features premium fabrics, breathable air-mesh materials, and refined wood-like accents that create a warm, cohesive aesthetic across all products. This elevated design approach allows parents to integrate baby gear beautifully into the rooms they already love - without sacrificing comfort, safety, or functionality.

"Supporting parents and caretakers has always been at the heart of what we do," said Jon Conaway, Vice President of Product Management at Evenflo. "The extraordinary response to SensorySoothe since its debut - and the clear demand from families for more products featuring the technology - motivated us to extend its benefits beyond the car seat. With this new Home Collection, we're proud to bring parents not only expanded SensorySoothe solutions, but also multi-stage functionality and elevated design that seamlessly support their homes, their routines, and their growing little ones."

Starting at $119.99, each product offers multiple modes of use that grow with infants and toddlers paired with elevated design elements and soft breathable materials. The new Evenflo Home Collection includes:

Elara™ 2-in-1 Smart Motion Swing & Soothing Nest™ - The Elara™ offers two distinct modes, easily transitioning between an upright Smart Motion Swing and a reclined Soothing Nest, designed for babies up to 9 months. The innovative swing creates a naturally soothing environment via SensorySoothe Technology with integrated lights, music, sounds, and a toy built right into the technology bar to engage and soothe your little one. Its cry detection feature automatically responds within seconds when baby cries, activating SensorySoothe's soothing lights, sounds, and gentle motion, giving parents added support and peace of mind. With 10 motions, 5 speeds, and 90° rotation, Elara allows families to personalize comfort while its breathable mesh fabrics and wood-like accents blend seamlessly into the home.

- The Cora™ grows with baby from newborn up to 12 months with three distinct modes and an adjustable, machine-washable mattress featuring three positions for expanded sleep space. Integrated SensorySoothe lights, music, and sounds are app-controlled for personalized soothing, while breathable air mesh provides comfort and visibility. Lightweight and portable, Cora moves easily from room to room for everyday flexibility. Eris™ One-Hand Playard with Bassinet - The Eris™ transitions from an infant bassinet for sleep to a toddler playard for activity with a revolutionary one-hand setup to fold in just seconds. SensorySoothe Technology along with a built-in toy on the technology bar keep little ones engaged and soothed, while 360° mesh panels offer full visibility. A zip-open side panel provides convenient access, and the elevated design fits effortlessly into any home aesthetic.

- The Eris™ transitions from an infant bassinet for sleep to a toddler playard for activity with a revolutionary one-hand setup to fold in just seconds. SensorySoothe Technology along with a built-in toy on the technology bar keep little ones engaged and soothed, while 360° mesh panels offer full visibility. A zip-open side panel provides convenient access, and the elevated design fits effortlessly into any home aesthetic. Lyra™ 2-in-1 Infant to Toddler Rocker - The Lyra™ transforms seamlessly from Infant Rocker to Toddler Mode (up to 40 lb), delivering comfort with integrated SensorySoothe lights, music, sounds, and a toy in the tech bar. Its machine washable, dual-sided cushion features plush fleece on one side and breathable mesh on the other, keeping little ones comfortable. With a 5-point harness, two-position recline, and elevated design details, Lyra provides safe, stylish relaxation in any room.

The Evenflo Home Collection is available for purchase starting today, January 22nd on Evenflo.com and exclusively at Walmart.com and in stores starting February 5th. To learn more, visit Evenflo.com and follow @evenflobaby on Instagram and TikTok.

About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than one hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts - that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking.

In 2025, our commitment to innovation was recognized when the Revolve180 LiteMax NXT featuring SensorySoothe was named by TIME to its prestigious "Best Inventions of 2025" list - a testament to our ongoing mission to create parenting‑trusted products that deliver safety, convenience, and peace of mind. With the time and reassurance you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

