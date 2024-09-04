Your ID presents The All-American Spooky Southern Hoedown, Featuring Keni Thomas, in Columbus, GA

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Civic Center will transform into a hub of Halloween fun and Southern hospitality on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, as Your ID presents The All-American Spooky Southern Hoedown, Featuring Keni Thomas. This event promises a day full of music, family-friendly activities, and heartfelt appreciation for veterans, the brave men and women of Ft. Moore and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley area.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Headline act: Sgt. Keni Thomas and Friends

Sgt. and Friends Time: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST (Main act at 3:30)

(Main act at 3:30) Location: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th Street, 31901 Tickets: Available September 12, 2024 , at https://spookyhoedown.thefanid.com/

The event will feature an eclectic mix of country music, headlined by country music star Keni Thomas and his band. The event will also feature performances by local favorites and a full range of activities perfect for the whole family, including:

Food & Drink: A wide variety of food vendors, with beer, wine, and spirits available for adults

Your ID will donate a portion of ticket sales to charity supporting veterans and military families. The festival will bring the community together in a celebration of Halloween spirit while honoring those who serve. The Columbus Civic Center stated, "We are thrilled to host The All-American Spooky Southern Hoedown, a unique blend of family-friendly Halloween fun and Military Appreciation. This event brings together our community to honor our servicemen and women while enjoying a day filled with great music, activities for all ages, and unforgettable memories. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a truly special celebration."

Keni Thomas, a decorated combat veteran and acclaimed country artist, will perform and deliver a keynote speech, paying tribute to his fellow soldiers and the importance of community support.

About Your ID:

Your ID is a leading event promotion company dedicated to creating memorable experiences. Your ID provides a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and expertise through premium service, ensuring exceptional and high-value events. In addition to concerts, Your ID also specializes in the organization of international football matches.

About Keni Thomas:

Keni Thomas is a decorated combat veteran, acclaimed country music artist, and inspiring motivational speaker. Keni was a member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment and served with distinction in the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia—a mission that was later immortalized in the book and film Black Hawk Down. His acts of valor during the battle earned him the Bronze Star Medal with Valor.

Following his military service, Keni transitioned to a successful career in country music, where he has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry.

For more information or vendor opportunities visit https://spookyhoedown.thefanid.com/

