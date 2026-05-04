Your Life, Uninterrupted: Using Telehealth Services from Health-E Commerce® to Maximize Savings and Summer Fun

FSA Store® and HSA Store® offer special savings on telehealth brands that are eligible with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to kick off spring and summer

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevention and preparation are the keys to maximizing your health and maintaining the lifestyle you and your family desire. However, many people don't realize they can use tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to purchase eligible telehealth services that support their health, while saving time and money. That's why Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is offering special savings during the month of May to help consumers get the most out of the upcoming summer months.

Stay ahead of spring and summer health needs and avoid unwanted interruptions to your summer fun by using tax-free FSA and HSA funds to purchase eligible telehealth services at FSA Store and HSA Store.

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork and deliver much needed convenience and savings for individuals and families, and FSA-/HSA-eligible telehealth is a perfect way to achieve this," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Our team has built an extensive category of virtual care options through collaborative initiatives with leading digital health companies, enabling us to deliver the services and brands that individuals and families want."

Keep Your Health on Track with Telehealth from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

OURA: Choose from a ceramic or metallic finish to fit your style

The Oura Ring delivers powerful health insights in a sleek, lightweight design that conforms to any lifestyle. With advanced sensor technology that delivers accurate, real-time data on heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, activity, and sleep monitoring, users benefit from consistent, reliable information about their body and their health. When paired with its membership, the Oura Ring adapts to an individual's health needs over time and provides personalized guidance that enables users to adjust their routine and stay on course to their goals.

FSA/HSA Store® Optical: 10% off Rx sunglasses with code SUN10

From prescription sunglasses and daily wear eyeglasses from top designer brands to contact lenses and supplies, the FSA and HSA Store® Optical is a convenient way to protect your vision using your tax-free funds. Or elevate your vision and your style with the powerful, new Meta AI glasses. *Offer ends 5/31/2026 at 11:59pm ET. Valid for purchases at FSA Store® Optical or HSA Store® Optical only.

SmileSet : 25% off impression kit or over 45% off custom aligners

SmileSet delivers a convenient, clinically grounded approach to smile care that combines doctor oversight with the modern advantages of tele-dentistry. Every SmileSet treatment plan is reviewed and approved by licensed dental professionals, giving patients a trusted pathway to improve or maintain their smile without office visits. The aligners are FDA cleared and made in the USA, supported by technology that has powered more than two million smile journeys. *Pricing subject to change, Offers cannot be combined. Additional fees may apply.

Daybreak: 50% off At-Home Sleep Test

The Daybreak Device is discreet, portable, and FDA-cleared for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw slightly forward to open the airway, relieving breathing disruptions. Daybreak offers an alternative to CPAP pumps, masks, and hoses. The Daybreak customer experience begins with a convenient at-home sleep test that is analyzed by Daybreak's team of board-certified physicians. *Save 50% on At-Home Sleep Test ($79, regularly $159.95) + free shipping.

To explore eligible products that will help you avoid interruptions to your summer lifestyle, visit FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce