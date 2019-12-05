Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Launches New Savory and Decadent Flavored Entrees for Winter LTO

"Our winter LTO menu features entrees created to appeal to the flavors and current dining trends we know guests are looking for." says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy's Egg® LLC. We continue to offer traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order® every time, our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our home fries and hash browns are never frozen. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Burke.

These items are available for a short time through dine in, carry out and online ordering in select locations:

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos – Scrambled eggs, chorizo, diced potato, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle mayo, flour tortillas and salsa served with one side.





– Scrambled eggs, chorizo, diced potato, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle mayo, flour tortillas and salsa served with one side. KETO Bowl – Fresh spinach, crisp greens, carnitas, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo and topped with two eggs, cilantro and chipotle mayo.





– Fresh spinach, crisp greens, carnitas, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo and topped with two eggs, cilantro and chipotle mayo. Almost Healthy Skillet – Seasoned home fries, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, turkey sausage and egg whites topped with jack cheese and served with one side.





– Seasoned home fries, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, turkey sausage and egg whites topped with jack cheese and served with one side. Blueberry Streusel Multigrain Pancake Ultimate Combo – Two pancakes made with flaxseed, blueberries and sweet streusel inside and out served with two eggs, two slow-smoked bacon strips and one sausage patty.





– Two pancakes made with flaxseed, blueberries and sweet streusel inside and out served with two eggs, two slow-smoked bacon strips and one sausage patty. Chocolate Chip Pancake Ultimate Combo - Two decadent chocolate chip pancakes with chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles served with two eggs CRACKED-TO-ORDER®, two slow-smoked bacon strips and one sausage patty.





- Two decadent chocolate chip pancakes with chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles served with two eggs CRACKED-TO-ORDER®, two slow-smoked bacon strips and one sausage patty. Smoky Chipotle Burger – All-American beef patty, bacon, American cheese, caramelized onions with chipotle mayo served on a Brioche bun and choice of one side.

For more information please visit www.jimmysegg.com.

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 63 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

