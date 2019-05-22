Your New Cereal Craving Is Here: Kashi GO Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters Delivers Delicious Plant-Based Protein In A Crunchy New Recipe

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashi fans and cereal lovers alike can now enjoy Kashi GO's newest plant-based protein cereal, Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters, a mix of hearty flakes and crispy clusters made with pumpkin seeds, lentils and quinoa. The introduction of Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters follows Kashi's product redesign to its best-selling GOLEAN line, which is now called Kashi GO.

In correspondence with its new look, Kashi GO is launching Kashi GO Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters. Kashi GO products continue to provide plant-based protein with delicious flavors that people love.

The Delicious Marriage of Homemade Flavors and Plant Protein

Kashi GO Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters features crispy clusters sweetened with a hint of cinnamon and brown sugar. This is the first cereal in the Kashi GO line to have a flake format, featuring a proprietary recipe that delivers protein inside the flake, while still incorporating the crunchy clusters that people love and expect from Kashi.

Each serving of Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters delivers 10g plant-based protein, 5g of fiber, 36g of whole grains and 9g of sugar and is Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher.

"Kashi GO was one of the first to bring plant-based protein to the cereal aisle," said, Kashi Director of Marketing, Jeanne Wilson. "Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters is the culmination of Kashi's constant innovation around tasty plant-based cereal offerings. There's no other cereal that delivers this level of satisfying flavor, texture, and protein."

The new cereal is the first innovation in the rebranded Kashi GO line, the best performing natural and organic cereal on the market. Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters follows the debut of Peanut Butter Crunch cereal in 2018 which quickly became a hit, making it the best performing natural and organic ready to eat cereal launch in 2018.

New Look and Feel, Same Nutritious Punch

Kashi listened to consumer feedback and created a refreshed Kashi GO logo and look and feel that reflects people's on-the-go lifestyle. Whether shopping in the grocery aisle or online, people will be able to easily recognize the beloved product line as the Kashi colors remain the same and align to specific flavors. The new, shortened and powerful Kashi GO name (without "lean") pays homage to the way people live – on-the-go and ready for the next adventure. Building on this empowering tone, Kashi added action words that bring the product to life on each box, representing cherished activities and goals like rise, flow, play, defy, crush, wander, and love.

The entire Kashi GO portfolio – including your longtime favorites and new additions – are available at select grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Hy-Vee and online at Amazon.

About Kashi Company

Kashi is committed to making a positive impact through food. A natural lifestyle pioneer since 1984, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals, entrees and snacks with curated ingredients. All Kashi products being made today – including its Kashi by Kids foods– are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kashi is proud to partner with QAI International on the industry's first Certified Transitional program, which recognizes crops in transition from conventional to organic. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, Calif. To learn more, please visit Kashi.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kashi, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kashifoods, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kashi/ or YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/Kashi.

