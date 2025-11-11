Your New Cycle Sidekick: Nature's Bounty® Advanced PMS Relief with Magnesium

Comprehensive Menstrual Cycle Support in a Drug-Free Nutritional Supplement*

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a leader in scientifically backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, today announced the availability of its new Advanced PMS Relief dietary supplement for comprehensive menstrual cycle support.* The latest product in the brand's Women's Wellness line, Nature's Bounty® Advanced PMS Relief features a unique blend of magnesium, vitamin B6, chasteberry and curcumin to target monthly hormonal fluctuations. With plant-based actives and essential nutrients, the Advanced PMS Relief helps alleviate abdominal cramping, mood swings, lower back discomfort, irritability and bloating.* Nature's Bounty supplements are available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens and more.

"At Nature's Bounty, we understand that every woman's cycle is unique and her nutritional needs can evolve month to month. That's why we selected magnesium as a key ingredient in our new Advanced PMS Relief supplement because of its well-researched benefits for menstrual health," said Jaclyn Safrath, MPH, MS, Medical Affairs Manager, Nature's Bounty®. "When coupled with vitamin B6, chasteberry and curcumin, it helps ease common PMS symptoms like cramps, mood swings, and bloating – in a drug-free formula. We're committed to delivering science-backed solutions that help women feel their best, every day of the month."

Nature's Bounty® Advanced PMS Relief features the following nutrients in two capsules:

Magnesium (250 mg) and vitamin B6 (40mg) - essential nutrients that work together to provide hormonal support for a healthy menstrual cycle*

Curcumin C3 Complex (200 mg) - a powerful antioxidant compound found in turmeric that works to reduce the severity of physical symptoms including cramping and lower back discomfort*

Chasteberry (20 mg) – a trusted ancient herb known to help balance hormones, improve mood plus reduce irritability, anxiety and bloating*

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, the Nature's Bounty® brand has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

