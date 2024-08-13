Your New Main Squeeze Is Here! GOODLES Launches Squeezy Mac and Cheese Line

GOODLES' Creamy New Mac Keeps With Its Promise of Yum

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THIS IS HUGE…AGAIN! GOODLES, the brand that reimagined boxed mac and cheese, is doing it again with the launch of its deluxe mac and cheese line in two classic flavors. New CHED OVER HEELS and SHELL WE DANCE combine amazing taste with a more nutrient-packed noodle and are the only deluxe macs on the market to earn the coveted Clean Label Project's highest Purity Award.

These new macs from GOODLES have everything you want in a saucier bowlful! Creamy, dreamy, and cheddar cheesy, CHED OVER HEELS tastes like the squeezy-cheese mac you grew up with. SHELL WE DANCE features a rich and silky aged white cheddar sauce over shell pasta. Go ahead and scrape the bowl with your finger because it is that delicious! And you'll feel better with every bite, because both macs have a low glycemic index, plus 16 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving.

"The thick and creamy, gleaming and luxurious, coat-your-tongue, 'deluxe' mac and cheese format is beloved by so many. But too often it's a guilty pleasure - cooked seldomly, eaten sparingly, saved for special occasions, or abandoned long ago for healthier food options," said Jen Zeszut, Co-Founder and CEO of GOODLES. "GOODLES couldn't stand on the sidelines any longer while people went without! Make room in your pantry and your heart. This might just be your new favorite mouthful."

"There are people who love regular boxed mac 'n cheese and there are people who love easy-squeezy mac 'n cheese," said Molly Michet, Chief Product Officer at GOODLES. "Our new 'deluxe' style mac and cheeses have all the yummy creamy cheesy feels and have an added bonus - milk or butter NOT required, making it easier than ever. These sauces start with real shredded cheddar cheeses and pair perfectly with nutrient-packed shells that scoop up all the goodness."

GOODLES' new mac and cheese line has an SRP of $4.99 per box. CHED OVER HEELS and SHELL WE DANCE are sold online at GOODLES.com and in-store at Target. For more information on GOODLES, go to GOODLES.com.

ABOUT GOODLES

GOODLES makes noodles, gooder. The brand launched in November 2021, born out of the idea that mac and cheese is a cornerstone of pleasurable eating and loved by all ages, yet often lacks nutrition and crave-worthy taste. Made with a proprietary noodle recipe that looks, tastes, cooks and chews just like the noodles we all love, GOODLES includes protein, fiber, prebiotics, and 21 nutrients from plants. Plus, it's a Low Glycemic Index food, has fewer calories, and is the first boxed mac and cheese to win the coveted Clean Label Purity Award. Located in Santa Cruz, CA, GOODLES is committed to giving away at least 1% of all products sold to organizations that address food insecurity. For more information on GOODLES, visit www.goodles.com.

