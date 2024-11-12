Your Next Adventure, in One Place: Wyndham Rewards® Unveils All-in-One Travel Booking Platform

Available to all Wyndham Rewards members across the Americas, Wyndham Travel Packages allow members to book hotels, flights, car rentals, airport transfers, and even activities, all in one go via WyndhamRewards.com—earning Wyndham Rewards points for every aspect of their booking. From quick getaways to bucket-list escapes, now travelers can skip the hassle of booking through multiple sites and focus on what matters most: the journey ahead.

"Whatever the trip, wherever the destination, booking travel should be simple and rewarding. With Wyndham Travel Packages, we're bringing together trusted brands from across the industry and giving members a seamless way to book virtually every aspect of their next getaway – all with the benefits of Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel rewards program."

– Michael Shiwdin, GVP, Guest Engagement, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Maximizing Points Earned

Wyndham Rewards members can earn points on multiple aspects of travel when booking with Wyndham Travel Packages, ensuring that dollars spent translates into points. Here's how:

Hotel Stays: Earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on 9,200 hotels, excluding WaterWalk Extended Stay sm by Wyndham hotels, which earn 5 points per dollar spent. Stays at Echo Suites sm Extended Stay by Wyndham will not accrue points.

Earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on 9,200 hotels, excluding WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham hotels, which earn 5 points per dollar spent. Stays at Echo Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham will not accrue points. Activities: Earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on thousands of tours and activities, including walking tours, sports tickets, indoor skydiving, and more.

Earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on thousands of tours and activities, including walking tours, sports tickets, indoor skydiving, and more. Airfare: Members earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on airfare (excluding taxes, fees, and incidentals) through major carriers like United, American, Delta, and others.

Members earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on airfare (excluding taxes, fees, and incidentals) through major carriers like United, American, Delta, and others. Car Rentals: Members earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on car rentals (excluding taxes, fees, and incidentals) through Avis and Budget.

Members earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on car rentals (excluding taxes, fees, and incidentals) through Avis and Budget. Airport Transfers: Members earn one point per dollar spent on airport transfers with global car service companies like Talixo and Sixt Ride , among others.

Unlocking Added Value

Alongside a generous earning structure, travelers can enjoy even more benefits when they book with Wyndham Travel Packages, including:

Air Miles: In addition to earning one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on airfare, members can also earn airline miles by enrolling in participating carriers' loyalty programs.

In addition to earning one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on airfare, members can also earn airline miles by enrolling in participating carriers' loyalty programs. Member Discounts: Enjoy up to 10% off travel package bundles when booking as a Wyndham Rewards member.

Enjoy up to 10% off travel package bundles when booking as a Wyndham Rewards member. Redeem Points for Hotel Stays: Save money on any Wyndham Travel Package by using Wyndham Rewards points to cover hotel costs.

Earn Double Points for a Limited Time

Now through December 31, 2024, Wyndham Rewards members can earn double points on all Wyndham Travel Packages. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2025. Terms and conditions apply; visit WyndhamHotels.com/TravelPackages for more details.

The Wyndham Travel Packages platform was created in collaboration with Snowstorm Technologies, a leading global provider of travel technologies. Currently, package cancellations or modifications for hotel and flight bookings must be made within 24-hours booking, with cancellation policies for other package components varying by vendor. Additional cancellation options are expected to be available on future bookings starting as early as next year. For more information and to book Wyndham Travel Packages, including terms and conditions, visit WyndhamHotels.com/TravelPackages.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by both U.S. News & World Report and USA Today. Members—approximately 112 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

About Snowstorm Technologies

Snowstorm Technologies is a global leader in travel technology solutions, specializing in seamless booking platforms, custom integrations, and innovative user experiences. Snowstorm enables companies to transform complex travel services into streamlined, accessible, and rewarding platforms. Learn more at SnowtormTech.com.

